Dubai Gem Private School shaping futures for over 50 years

Nestled in the vibrant heart of Oud Metha, Dubai Gem Private School (DGPS) has served the community for over five decades. Established in 1973 as a humble nursery, DGPS has transformed into a leading educational institution dedicated to nurturing not just academic success but also a profound sense of belonging for every student.

A warm and inclusive environment

DGPS takes pride in creating a welcoming environment where meaningful relationships develop between teachers and students. The school’s focus on inclusivity ensures that families are deeply involved in the educational journey, fostering a true learning community designed for the 21st century. From the first steps into school to preparing for A-Levels, dedicated staff focus on nurturing each individual, supporting their unique growth at every stage.

Excellence in academics with a personal touch

Following the British National Curriculum, DGPS prepares students for IGCSE, AS and A-Levels, opening pathways to prestigious universities worldwide. However, its approach goes beyond academics; the teachers are mentors who listen, guide, and inspire. Parents often share how their children not only acquire knowledge but also develop resilience, empathy, and confidence.

DGPS’s academic achievements speak for themselves, with its June 2025 examination results showcasing:

100 per cent pass rate – With 76 per cent of IGCSE entries graded A*- B

55 per cent of AS Level entries graded A–B

67 per cent of A Level entries graded A*- B

These results reflect DGPS’s unwavering dedication to fostering success while promoting personal growth and care. The school’s consistent “Good” rating from the KHDA further underscores its commitment to excellence.

Engaging school life beyond the classroom

Learning at DGPS transcends traditional academics. The school offers an extensive range of extracurricular activities, including sports, theatre, debates, and Model United Nations. Its holistic development philosophy is complemented by eco-initiatives, cultural events, and charitable programmes, all designed to instil a sense of social responsibility and community involvement.

With opportunities like Scouts and the Junior Duke, DGPS ensures that every student can explore their personal interests and cultivate their unique strengths.

Why families choose DGPS

Over 50 years of educational tradition, blending time-honoured values with innovative learning methods.

A personalised approach that recognises and supports the individual needs of every student.

A truly inclusive environment that celebrates diversity and welcomes students of determination.

Deep respect for Emirati culture, providing a global perspective alongside local appreciation.

A vibrant community atmosphere that encourages collaboration among diverse cultures.

A comprehensive educational approach that nurtures both academic excellence and character development.

In summary, Dubai Gem Private School stands out as a distinguished institution where academic achievement is seamlessly integrated with personal development, inclusivity, and a spirit of community.

Join DGPS in shaping the future of students!