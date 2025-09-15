DTC's effective QHSE policies ensuring operational excellence

The Quality Health Safety and Environment (QHSE) department of the Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) is a significant part of the company.

“We are focusing intensely on QHSE, which is at the core of all our operations within DTC in order to guarantee that our growth is sustainable and we achieve operational excellence consistently,” explains Ibrahim Amin, Head of QHSE at DTC.

“We have all the ISO certifications necessary for Quality, Health and Safety, and Environment management systems and follow those policies stringently. All our operations are constantly monitored for quality while being supported and approved by the board and the management. This ensures that any untoward incident happening during operations is immediately addressed and rectified.”

The QHSE department has a framework for monitoring all operations. The staff, on a daily basis, watch out for accidents, complaints, etc., so that they can mitigate the effects as soon as they occur, thereby avoiding them burgeoning into unwieldy issues.

The department has also created sustainability as well as an ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) policy to be followed in the company at all times.

The different ISO certifications for QHSE are achieved by any company after the different departments’ operation procedures and practices follow their standards and are working seamlessly and effectively. At DTC, the practices are not only followed but also regulated, and all staff members are regularly trained to be updated on these procedures.

The QHSE department also puts together training manuals dealing with aspects of the operations for concerned staff. Examples of this are training manuals for EVs and automated vehicles before they arrive so that drivers and maintenance personnel are updated and trained to deal with the changes.

The management of DTC takes into consideration all QHSE aspects seriously while making decisions, whether it is the launch of a new type of vehicle, training in-house or with other principals.

“DTC is committed to the vision of the RTA and the country achieving net zero in 2050. Our environmental policies reflect that, and we are dedicated to it. We are one of the first transport companies in the UAE to introduce hybrid vehicles for taxis. In 2024, we stopped buying any internal combustion engine taxis. Since 2024, all new vehicles we purchase and add to our fleet are either hybrid or electric. We achieved the target of having only environment-friendly vehicles earlier than other companies, and by 2027, our entire fleet will be environment-friendly,” assures Amin.

The environment-friendly zero-emission electric vehicles (EV), which DTC currently operates, number 335 EV taxis. The company has also invested in its own 24 fast-charging stations within its facilities for its EV fleet. These stations reduce the downtime for charging the cars, which are back on the road within a short time.

The customers using the EV taxis have expressed their appreciation of traveling in eco-friendly comfort.

“Customers have told us that the rides are quiet and comfortable, and they feel good that they are doing their bit for saving the environment when riding a DTC EV taxi,” adds Amin.