  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Sep 15, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 23, 1447 | Fajr 04:47 | DXB weather-sun.svg32.3°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

DTC milestone: Three decades of Trusted mobility in Dubai

Marking a legacy of service, growth, and innovation in urban transport

Published: Mon 15 Sept 2025, 9:15 AM

Top Stories

Free schooling, flexible hours: How UAE companies go beyond usual workplace perks

Free schooling, flexible hours: How UAE companies go beyond usual workplace perks

Free gold coins, vouchers: UAE jewellers cut profit margins to offer ‘fair price’

Free gold coins, vouchers: UAE jewellers cut profit margins to offer ‘fair price’

Unstable weather in UAE: How schools boost safety plans, communication with parents

Unstable weather in UAE: How schools boost safety plans, communication with parents

As Dubai Taxi Company PJSC (DTC) commemorates 30 years of operations, the company reflects on a journey defined by consistent growth, service excellence, and a forward-thinking approach to mobility. From its inception in 1994 and operational launch in 1995 with just 221 vehicles, DTC has evolved into the largest taxi operator in Dubai, holding approximately 45% of the market share and managing a fleet of over 10,000 vehicles.

Guided by its vision to be the “Preferred mobility choice for everyone,” DTC has built a strong foundation of trust with the public. Its mission focuses on delivering safe, smart, and sustainable mobility services that cater to the diverse needs of communities emphasising convenience, connectivity, and digital transformation. DTC operates across four business lines: traditional taxi services, chauffeur-driven limousine offerings, public and school bus services, and last-mile delivery via bikes. This multi-vertical strategy supports its 2025–2029 corporate plan, which targets geographic expansion within the UAE and regionally, while enhancing operational capacity across all segments.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Is social media the new CV? UAE recruiters explain why online presence shapes hiring

thumb-image

The Biggest Citizenship & Residency Summit of the Year by Bluemina

thumb-image

5.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in southern Iran

thumb-image

'It feels like, almost, he's here': How AI is changing the way we grieve

thumb-image

'Never wronged anyone': Dubai Ruler's new book reflects on six decades of public service

 

At the core of DTC’s identity are its values: customer happiness, innovation, trust, and sustainability. These principles guide the company’s strategic decisions and daily operations, from integrating eco-friendly vehicles to improving service standards through data-driven technologies.

The transformation of DTC into a public joint-stock company under Law No. (21) of 2023 has further positioned it for future growth, offering it financial and administrative autonomy.

As it closes the chapter on its first three decades, DTC looks ahead with a clear mandate: to maintain its leadership in mobility and contribute meaningfully to Dubai’s smart and sustainable transport vision.