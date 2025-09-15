DTC milestone: Three decades of Trusted mobility in Dubai

As Dubai Taxi Company PJSC (DTC) commemorates 30 years of operations, the company reflects on a journey defined by consistent growth, service excellence, and a forward-thinking approach to mobility. From its inception in 1994 and operational launch in 1995 with just 221 vehicles, DTC has evolved into the largest taxi operator in Dubai, holding approximately 45% of the market share and managing a fleet of over 10,000 vehicles.

Guided by its vision to be the “Preferred mobility choice for everyone,” DTC has built a strong foundation of trust with the public. Its mission focuses on delivering safe, smart, and sustainable mobility services that cater to the diverse needs of communities emphasising convenience, connectivity, and digital transformation. DTC operates across four business lines: traditional taxi services, chauffeur-driven limousine offerings, public and school bus services, and last-mile delivery via bikes. This multi-vertical strategy supports its 2025–2029 corporate plan, which targets geographic expansion within the UAE and regionally, while enhancing operational capacity across all segments.

At the core of DTC’s identity are its values: customer happiness, innovation, trust, and sustainability. These principles guide the company’s strategic decisions and daily operations, from integrating eco-friendly vehicles to improving service standards through data-driven technologies.

The transformation of DTC into a public joint-stock company under Law No. (21) of 2023 has further positioned it for future growth, offering it financial and administrative autonomy.

As it closes the chapter on its first three decades, DTC looks ahead with a clear mandate: to maintain its leadership in mobility and contribute meaningfully to Dubai’s smart and sustainable transport vision.