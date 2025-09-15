DTC: Compelling investment story aligning with Dubai’s growth

The resounding success of its 2023 IPO highlights Dubai Taxi Company’s compelling investment story, which combines strong market fundamentals with significant growth opportunities, supported by its large fleet of over 10,000 vehicles, including more than 6,000 taxis, and its solid financial position, consistent growth rates, and expanding margins.

“We are fortunate that the investment climate is ideal in Dubai and with our business strength and 45% market share, DTC is in a good position to attract investors,” declares Abdalla Alameeri, Director of Commercial Investments at DTC.

Operating in an attractive market with favourable economic conditions, Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) is the largest taxi operator in Dubai, supported by a well-established and efficient regulatory framework. As a leading ESG-focused partner, DTC places strong emphasis on urban sustainability, underpinned by robust financials that demonstrate consistent profitability and solid cash flow. Well-positioned to capitalise on multiple growth levers, DTC follows an integrated business model that leverages advanced technology solutions to drive operational excellence and long-term value.

“As part of Dubai’s ambition to become the world’s smartest city, DTC adopts advanced technologies such as AI-driven dispatch, smart metres, mobile booking apps, and data analytics to optimise fleet efficiency and enhance customer experience. This supports the Smart Dubai agenda. Our modern fleet of electric vehicles (EV) and hybrid vehicles form over 88% of the environmentally friendly fleet,” informs Alameeri.

Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) remains firmly committed to supporting the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and the Government of Dubai in their regional and international growth ambitions. “At DTC, we operate in full alignment with RTA’s mission, which echoes the broader goals of Dubai Vision 2030 — positioning the emirate as a global leader in innovation, sustainability, and economic progress,” says Alameeri.

Dubai Vision 2030 outlines a comprehensive roadmap for long-term development, focusing on key sectors such as emerging technologies, green infrastructure, real estate, and finance. It presents a wealth of opportunities for businesses and investors while advancing Dubai’s global competitiveness.

Through its strong emphasis on sustainable urban mobility, smart transportation solutions, and economic diversification, DTC actively contributes to this vision. As a leading ESG-driven organisation, DTC continues to play a vital role in shaping the future of transport — supporting Dubai’s transformation into a smart, inclusive, and resilient city.

“We are looking at expansion across the region and internationally too. We are exploring at scaling up our operations in the near future with autonomous vehicles, future proofing our growth with them. We are all working in alignment with Dubai’s growth strategy and our business is dedicated to support the growth of tourism and other ways that people come into Dubai. We continue to be a true efficient transport partner to this great city,” promises Alameeri.