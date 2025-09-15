DTC aligning its operations with Dubai’s dynamic growth and vision

Dubai is a dynamic city growing in stature day by day not only in the region but also the world. Dubai Taxi company (DTC), the comprehensive transportation solutions provider, has successfully aligned its growth with the development vision of Dubai in the past three decades.

Ammar Albreiki, Chief Operations Officer (COO), who has been with DTC since the last two decades, says, “Dubai is a city in constant evolution, always pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks. At DTC, we see ourselves as a true mobility partner to this dynamic city. We strive to stay ahead of our passengers’ needs with agility, foresight, and cutting-edge tools, including the latest in data analytics and AI.”

About six years ago, DTC recruited onsite data scientists to analyse its operations in real time and act accordingly. This ensured that the company stayed ahead of competition and used the latest technology to do so. They could predict seasonal variations and surges in passenger numbers. This made DTC management systems extremely efficient, which in turn made the employees of DTC more focused and efficient.

“Our people are the soul of DTC,” affirms Albreiki. “Every ride begins with a human interaction, and we never lose sight of this fact. Our workforce now consists of over 18,000 drivers. We are aware that each of them has a story and support each of them by empowering them. We consider them as the ambassadors for the city of Dubai.”

The drivers of DTC vehicles form the backbone of the company’s extensive workforce. DTC is committed to their wellbeing, offering quality boarding facilities, a gymnasium to support both physical and mental health, and regular training programs. These programs focus on customer service, road safety, language skills, digital literacy, and effective engagement with a multicultural clientele.

Training and development initiatives are conducted in collaboration with key government partners such as the RTA, Dubai Tourism, Dubai Police, and other relevant departments. DTC also operates a robust merit-based recognition system, which acknowledges outstanding performance through certificates of appreciation and cash incentives.

The company places strong emphasis on employee welfare, offering comprehensive workmanship insurance that includes income protection during periods when drivers are unable to work due to unforeseen circumstances. Thanks to their training, knowledge, and skills, DTC drivers are able to perform their duties with confidence and consistency.

“Happy drivers ensure happy customers – that’s our philosophy,” says Albreiki with a smile. “Our commitment to driver wellbeing is woven into every part of our operations. We offer a respectful work environment and have even launched a dedicated app, DTC Connect, which supports drivers in developing their skills and more.”

The recent introduction of the Bolt platform, a pioneering step for passenger transport first on limousines and then taxis, has enhanced not only the experience of the drivers but also the customers of DTC. The Bolt hailing platform uses highly advanced technology that is safe and has AI powered tools specially for customer service, knowing where the demand is and how to cater to the needs of the city. “This is a major step to bring in a good platform into the city. It offers better technology; is easy to use and transfers passengers from point A to point B without hassle and very fast,” assures Albreiki.

With over 10,000 vehicles consisting of taxis, limousines, buses, and bikes, DTC achieves operational efficiency through a strong, integrated and smart system, which continuously diagnose the vehicles even when they are on the road. “We believe in increasing efficiency by conducting predictive maintenance rather than waiting for something to fail and disturb our services while being more expensive to set right. We have our own facilities for this as well as several partners around Dubai to work on our vehicles. These partners meet our specific requirement standards and support us,” informs Albreiki.

DTC was a pioneer in the transport industry when introducing 200 electric vehicles (EVs) in 2017. By the end of this year (2025), 13% of DTC fleet will include highly energy efficient, environment friendly and luxurious electric vehicles, for which they have super charging infrastructure in house. These ensure that the customers enjoy more comfortable drives, and the drivers are happy that their earnings are not affected. Moreover currently, over 88% of the fleet is hybrid.

“Currently, it is heartening that DTC operations keep customers and our staff happy. As COO, I do not measure success in just managing top lines or bottom lines. It is the impact that we create on people’s lives and how we shape the future of our city. Dubai is not just becoming smart but also building an experience driven, sustainable, human centred city. I will continue to ensure that DTC and all its operational departments contribute meaningfully to Dubai’s vision.”