Driving the future of smart and sustainable mobility in Dubai

Established in 1994 and beginning operations in 1995, Dubai Taxi Company (PJSC), or DTC, is now the leading provider of smart, safe, and comprehensive mobility solutions in Dubai, with a mission to lead in digital and safe mobility services that meet communities’ needs for convenience, connectivity, and sustainability.

“We are more than just the largest taxi operator in the region — we are a vital part of Dubai’s transportation infrastructure and a key enabler of its smart city vision,” declares Mansoor Alfalasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company, which holds 45% of Dubai’s taxi market.

Alfalasi attributes the success of DTC to reliability, consistency, and a steadfast commitment to quality, innovation, and customer-centricity — built on over three decades of experience. He says: “From digital booking platforms to fleet modernisation and service excellence training, we are constantly evolving to meet — and exceed — passenger expectations. We continuously innovate our services and embrace digital transformation, including the integration of our fleet with leading e-hailing platforms. Our strategies also involve expanding premium and specialised mobility services and forging strategic partnerships with key stakeholders such as Dubai Airports, ports, and at major events across the city.”

The focus of DTC has consistently been on delivering innovative mobility solutions that support Dubai’s vision for a smart, connected, and sustainable future. This agility, combined with its deep integration into the city’s infrastructure, has kept the company at the forefront of the mobility sector.

In order to reach that forefront, DTC has undergone a journey of remark-able transformation. From a traditional fleet-based operation, the company has evolved into a tech-enabled joint public stock company, offering a wide range of integrated mobility solutions.

As a publicly listed company, DTC ensures that there is great emphasis on transparency, which means that reporting cycles, board oversight, and communications are formalised and closely aligned with regulatory and shareholder expectations. This has reinforced the im-portance of clear, consistent, and timely disclosure — not just as a compliance measure, but as a key part of how DTC operates and builds confidence with its stakeholders.

Stakeholders of DTC are currently excited about the transformation of the company as well as its future growth in alignment with that of Dubai.

“Looking ahead, our strategic focus is on electrification, automation, and expansion within the UAE. Over the next decade, I envision DTC becoming a leading force not only in Dubai but across the GCC — setting the benchmark for innovative, sustainable transport solutions. And to achieve this, we are in-vesting in advanced technologies such as AI-powered dispatch systems, predictive analytics for demand management, and robust digital payment platforms. We are also cultivating strategic partnerships with technology providers to co-develop smart mobility solutions that align with the evolving needs of Dubai’s residents and visitors,” affirms Alfalasi.

DTC has been able to successfully tai-lor its services to meet the specific needs of Dubai residents and visitors while upholding the highest standards of

efficiency, safety, and customer satisfaction. Collaborating with both local and international players has been part of that commitment.

Such key partnerships include Dubai Airports, Enoc, Talabat UAE, Tabby, and most recently, Bolt — a global mobility platform. The alliance with Bolt has launched the UAE’s largest e-hailing platform, enhancing customer experience, expanding market reach, and boosting profitability.

DTC’s partnership with Dubai Airports began in 1997 with just 100 taxis. Today, it has grown into a state-of-the-art fleet of over 900 airport-dedicated vehicles, including pink taxis for families and women, accessible taxis for People of Determination, and over 500 premium limousines.

In 2024 alone, DTC facilitated ap-proximately 6 million trips from both Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC), which collectively welcomed 93 million passengers. Recently, DTC entered into a five-year exclusive agreement with Dubai Airports, further solidifying DTC’s position as Dubai’s preferred mobility provider.

It enhances the passenger experience with seamless, high-quality ground transportation and is expected to generate over 8 million trips annually by 2029, with projected revenues reaching Dh2.5 billion over the contract period.

By 2030, urban mobility in Dubai is expected to become fully digital, sustainable, and autonomous. DTC’s 2025–2029 strategy represents a significant step toward redefining urban mobility, leveraging technology and fostering sustainability to meet the evolving needs of Dubai’s growing population.

“We’re seeing a shift toward electric vehicles, AI-enabled operations, and Mobility-as-a-Service platforms. DTC is investing heavily in green fleet trans-formation, real-time data analytics, and user-friendly platforms to stay at the forefront of this evolution. We’re not just adapting to the future — we’re actively shaping it,” enthuses Alfalasi.

As CEO, Alfalasi is confident about the future that awaits DTC and elucidates his vision for the company: “My vision is to see DTC become a regional leader in smart, sustainable mobility — agile, future-ready, and deeply customer-centric. I want us to lead not just in fleet size or reach, but in innovation, service excellence, and environmental responsibility. A key part of that vision is investing in our people. We are committed to continuously enhancing the skills and capabilities of our employees — empowering them through training, upskilling, and professional development opportunities. By fostering a culture of advancement and recognition, we ensure our team grows alongside the company. At the same time, we carry forward DTC’s proud legacy of three decades, building on the trust and reputation we’ve earned while evolving to meet the needs of tomorrow.”