Driving Engineering Excellence Globally

The global energy landscape is undergoing a paradigm shift, with countries worldwide adapting their energy policies to meet modern demands and strengthen their renewable energy portfolios. India stands out as a leader, having recently implemented significant measures such as the biofuel policy, initiatives promoting energy conservation and efficiency, and the rollout of a green hydrogen policy. These steps reflect India’s strong commitment to achieving its Intended Nationally Determined Contribution (INDC) targets.

EIL has always been aligning its strategy with the needs of the changing global energy sector. In its long journey of six decades, EIL has implemented several mega energy projects in India and overseas. PMC & OBE services for Vizag Refinery Modernisation Project (VRMP) of HPCL, PMC & OBE services for HPCL Rajasthan Refinery project (HRRL) having the highest petrochemical intensity of around 25 per cent, EPCM services for the capacity expansion project of IOCL-Panipat and EPCM services for Cauvery Basin Refinery (CBR) project for CPCL with the combined capital outlay of around $20 billion are some of the recent testimonies of EIL’s mega project implementation in the Indian market.

In the petrochemical sector, EIL is also providing EPCM services for implementing the first of its kind Propane Dehydrogenation- Polypropylene (PDH-PP) unit in India for GAIL. These multibillion-dollar projects clearly demonstrate EIL’s strong domestic presence in the oil & gas sector.

Over the years, EIL diversified its business in various sectors including energy efficient infrastructure, state-of-the-art data centres, LNG terminals, fertilizers, 2G Ethanol, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), ports & harbours, mining & metallurgy etc apart from its robust oil and gas business portfolio.

Foraying in New Territories

EIL has significantly expanded its business in new geographies which include EPCM services for implementing Dangote Oil Refinery Project (DORC) in Nigeria having total capital outlay of almost $20 billion with highest single train refining capacity in the world. Further, the company is providing PMC services for the 1.5 MMTPA Mongol Refinery project in Mongolia on Line of Credit (LoC) from the Govt of India. This project showcases

EIL’s project implementation capabilities in adverse climates and challenging global business environments. The company’s international reach extends to Guyana, where we are providing PMC services for the supervision of the Guyana Integrated NGL Plant and 300MW CCGT Power Plant.

EIL’s international operations are particularly notable in the UAE, where it has a history of successful partnerships with Adnoc and other major firms. In past projects, EIL has delivered front-end engineering design (FEED) and project management services for Adnoc’s major offshore and onshore projects, including the Borouge petrochemical complex expansion. EIL continues to work with Adnoc, recently completing critical FEED jobs and securing long-term agreements for consulting and professional services across Adnoc group companies.

Looking forward, EIL has a clear vision for growth in the UAE and other international markets. The company is actively seeking opportunities in areas such as carbon capture and storage, bio-energy, integration of solar energy with the process units etc aligning with global shifts towards sustainability and green energy. In the UAE, EIL is also exploring engagements with Fujairah Port on new terminal facilities, as well as working on long-term development projects for Adnoc. Further, its established offices in London, Milan, and Moscow, help EIL manage international procurement and enhance its business from the global market.

Collaboration as Key

to Business Growth

Collaborative growth is one of the cornerstones of the company’s strategic framework. To this effect, EIL has declared 2024 as the ‘Year of Collaboration’, reinforcing its focus on cultivating new alliances. EIL has forged several MoUs and MoAs with reputed academic institutions, national laboratories and industries in the areas of cutting-edge technologies to lay the groundwork for both present and future business opportunities.

Enhancing the Green

Business Portfolio

The oil and gas sector has been mulling on increasing the share of grid power in its operations and eyeing opportunities for integrating renewable power in the refinery process units. For instance, as per EIL’s estimate, around a 10 per cent reduction in the crude heater duty can be achieved by integrating Concentrated Solar Technology (CST) in the crude preheating train showcasing its potential to reduce the GHG emissions in the fossil fuel firing in refinery processes. EIL is offering these services in collaboration with M/s Sunrise CSP Group, Australia.

In addition, this sector will also attract more investment in clean technologies and infrastructures across the globe in the years to come which has recently reached about $2 trillion as per the estimate published in the IEA World Energy Investment 2024 report.

The company is leading the transition to cleaner energy by foraying in the area of biofuels and is providing its services in the implementation of one of the largest capacities Biorefinery projects in India for Assam Biorefinery Private Limited (ABRPL), which is nearing completion. Additionally, the company is providing services to various clients in the preparation of feasibility reports for new 2G ethanol plants in India. Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) is another key sector where refiners are keen to invest in the near future. EIL is also spearheading the initiatives to set up Bio-ATF plants in India in Collaboration with CSIR-IIP, a national laboratory in India, and has already been involved by one of its clients to implement the SAF production facility in India. The technology development in this area is also opening the avenues for the production of other value-added products from bioethanol such as Bio-Ethylene or even Alcohol to Jet (ATJ) fuels. EIL has been a front runner in implementing projects related to green hydrogen as well both for its production through electrolyzers and assessment of blending hydrogen in the existing natural gas pipelines. EIL provided EPCM services to GAIL for the execution of the balance of plant (BoP) and associated facilities for the installation of a 10 MW green hydrogen production facility in Vijaipur, Uttar Pradesh which has already been commissioned. This plant is designed to produce 4.3 tonnes per day (TPD) of green hydrogen using renewable energy from the grid. Energy Asset Integrity Management is crucial as companies work toward decarbonisation. Optimising legacy assets supports both sustainability and operational efficiency. Strategies like improved heat integration, enhanced heater efficiency, and the use of Digital Twins and real-time optimisation enable adaptation to changing operational needs. EIL’s IIoT-based solutions, especially for fired heaters, highlight the potential for technology-driven energy savings in refineries. These efforts align with the broader vision of building sustainable and resilient energy infrastructure. EIL offers various digital products and services through a dedicated Digital Technology Solutions (DTS) department catering to the emerging needs of the energy sector clientele. Corporate Social Responsibility At EIL, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is not just simply a compliance but a way of taking the society forward hand-in-hand with business growth. EIL has been contributing for the upliftment of low-income strata of the society for their healthcare, educational, skill development and other needs to enhance their quality of life. Some of the initiatives undertaken by EIL include support for running of a medical van in the rural area, the establishment of infrastructure facilities to address the malnourishment issue amongst children and women and reinforcement of school infrastructure in rural areas to benefit thousands of students, etc. These initiatives of the company are fully aligned with the environment, social and corporate governance framework for a better tomorrow. Awards and Recognition In the previous fiscal the company has been conferred with prestigious industry accolades. EIL received the Golden Peacock National Training Award 2024. The company topped in the five different categories at the PMI South Asia Awards 2024 showcasing the organization’s capabilities of delivering small, medium and large-scale projects across the globe. The organisation’s superior construction practices were recognised with the CIDC Vishwakarma Awards for Best Construction Project and Construction Health, Safety and Environment. Furthermore, the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) honoured the company’s achievements with several awards, including distinctions for operational performance excellence, CSR and Sustainability, and Corporate Governance. These honours not only validate the company’s leadership and innovation but also reinforce its role as a prominent and forward-thinking entity.

Building on its success and strengthening its R&D and culture of innovation, EIL has designated this year as “The Year of Collaboration.” This initiative aims to deliver innovative, cost-effective technological solutions to its diverse clients, fully aligned with EIL’s renewed vision: “To be a Global Leader offering Total Energy Solutions for a Sustainable Future.”