Driven by Mobility

Nazeer Veliyil, Group Chairman and Managing Director, BorgRollsWarner Middle East LLC

Lauded for its quality of service and dedication to the business, the company is fully committed to doing its share in propagating the UAE’s Vision 2030 and to transform it into an engine of growth in the region

Published: Fri 2 Dec 2022, 12:00 AM

The success and growth of a country is dependent on countless parts of the economy coming together to provide a synchronous engine that propels it forward. One such name that stands out in this regard is BorgRollsWarner (BRW), a name that today has earned a reputation for providing quality parts for the commercial vehicle industry. Nazeer Veliyil, Group Chairman and Managing Director at BRW Middle East LLC, believes that the company is well-positioned to align its goals with those of the UAE and to support the country’s progress. He said: “BRW products continue to uphold the highest quality standards, meeting certification requirements from ISO 9001 - 2008, ISO 9002 – QS900 and ISO/TS/16949:2002, which reflects our commitment to quality and service. All BRW products are equivalent to OEM quality products and this has helped BRW to be recognised by leading companies as well as customers from all over the globe.”

In this regard, BRW closely relates to the UAE Vision 2030 strategy, which has identified immediate economic priorities to¬wards building an open, efficient, effective and globally integrated business environment by adopting a disciplined fiscal policy that is responsive to economic cycles, establishing a resilient monetary and financial market environment with manageable levels of inflation.

Worldwide Distribution

The brand has a worldwide distribution network of approved stockists. BRW maintains a high level of service, with the maximum possible levels of availability, coupled to an excellent range of OEM quality products. The company’s goal is for BRW to be the supplier of choice for replacement parts in the commercial vehicle aftermarket. Its intricate network, spread all across the globe, is testament to its brand loyalty amongst clients. BRW has established itself as one of the most dynamic and respected international sup-pliers and has a strong team working across Middle East, Africa, Europe, USA, and Asia.

Network of Linkages

Veliyil was very optimistic of the future linkages between the UAE and other global powers in light of the signing of two major agreements, the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the pact between India, Israel, UAE and US (I2U2). Explaining the advantage of the agreements from the point of view of BRW, he said: “We are taking a major role in the UAE exports and the CEPA agreement will boost the UAE export to India and Israel significantly.” He also reiterated that the signing of the two pacts will help in strengthening BRW’s business in the Asia-Africa-Europe corridor. In this regard, he informed that the company had achieved another milestone in the current year through its expansion into the Pacific Islands. Another partnership that was forged during Expo 2020 Dubai was with Papua New Guinea (PNG), in terms of providing support to its automobile and transportation industry. "With BRW’s new trade agreement with PNG, the company expects a larger volume of business in the coming years,” said Veliyil optimistically.

BRW stand at Automechanika 2022 in Dubaiwhich saw huge number of interested visitors

Participation at Automechanika 2022

From 22-24 November, the world’s largest automotive show took place in Dubai. BRW’s participation at Automechanika Dubai saw a large number of interested visitors in the commercial segment flocking to the stand. A recent report by consultants and researchers Frost & Sullivan prepared for Automechanika Dubai has identified several specific opportunities in individual GCC countries. In the UAE, an influx of expatriates is expected to drive increasing vehicle numbers on the road in the UAE and, therefore, its aftermarket demand, while the country has the GCC’s fastest EV adoption with an estimated two percent of its vehicle fleet being electric in the next three years.

Building Trust

Owing to its excellent reputation and after sales service, the company has earned a stellar name in the industry becoming one of the region’s leading aftermarket suppliers for commercial vehicle components, covering truck, trailer, light commercial vehicles (LCV), public service vehicles (PSV), and other specialist applications. The company continuously updates its online catalogue with the aim to provide customers with an easy-to-use manual ideal for everyday use. Veliyil added that the company stands out from its competitors by starting early and addressing the initial barriers faced by the industry. In the process, BRW has been able to leverage the synergies of the companies that align with the EV ecosystem.

One-Stop-Shop

The company believes in providing personalised service, which leads to total customer satisfaction. In order to achieve that, BRW has put in place a system that answers all technical queries, offers advice and shares information on current market trends with all its clients.