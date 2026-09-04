Dr Noor Ul Sabah Liaqat: Bridging medicine, enterprise and empowerment

A trail-blazing catalyst for change, Dr Noor Ul Sabah Liaqat stands a dynamic and inspiring voice. Born and raised in the Emirates, she seamlessly bridges the worlds of clinical medicine, entrepreneurship, cultural diplomacy, and media advocacy.

Holding advanced qualifications in Acute Medicine from the University of South Wales as well as Immunology and Genetics from Harvard, Dr Noor represents a rare convergence of rigorous scientific discipline and creative vision. Her transition from medical practice to business has left an indelible mark on the region's cultural landscape.

Dr Noor founded Chai Shai Restaurant & Café in Ajman. What began as a passion project quickly evolved into an award-winning experiential dining concept and a thriving cultural hub. Under her direction, Chai Shai was named “Most Admired Food Service Restaurant of the Year – Experiential Dining” at the RetailME Food Service Awards 2025. By artfully blending authentic culinary traditions with immersive social environments, she created a unique gathering space where food, heritage, and conversation seamlessly intersect.

At the heart of Dr Noor’s ethos is an unwavering commitment to elevating women across the region. She strongly advocates that empowerment extends far beyond personal achievement—it requires creating sustainable pathways for others to thrive. "Leadership is measured by how many opportunities we create for talented women to take their place at the center of the room," she emphasises.

Encouraging female leaders to step boldly into their potential without fear of boundaries, she champions innovation, purpose, and economic independence. Her mission centres on inspiring the next generation of women to turn ambition into tangible impact. Dr Noor seamlessly bridges enterprise and advocacy. Honoured with over 30 awards, her leadership continues to redefine female empowerment across the region.

As President of the Women’s Wing at the Pakistan Business Council Sharjah, she helps women entrepreneurs to scale new heights. She plays key roles with the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Advisory Council, Pakistan Overseas Community Global, and the Pakistan Business Council Dubai — fostering cross-border collaboration and elevating women onto the global stage.

Beyond the boardroom, Dr Noor’s passion for authentic storytelling led her to launch her podcast Unspoken Stories that offers an intimate, powerful space for creators, and change-makers to share their journeys.

Expanding her creative portfolio further into the luxury lifestyle space, she is also the founder of Noorie Perfumes, a fragrance brand rooted in elegance, personal identity, and refined self-expression. Her journey exemplifies the power of combining medical expertise with creative entrepreneurship — solidifying her status as a pioneer shaping women empowerment in the UAE.