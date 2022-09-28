Bolstered by the launch of the metaverse strategy, the UAE is well-positioned to usher in a new era of fintech services and this will translate well for the banking sector
The International Peace Day Celebration by the Council for Universal Peace, which is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, was recently held at Sheikh Rashid Tower at World Trade Centre in Dubai. The Summit was inaugurated by Sheikh Obaid Suhail Al Maktoum and was presided by Khaled Al Maeena, Senior Journalist from Saudi Arabia. Addressing the summit, Sheikh Obaid Suhail Al Maktoum said: “It’s the right time to work together for global peace and bond beyond boundaries. Likewise, in his presidential address, Al Maeena added that the present world needs peace through acceptance, which is a higher level of broader mind.
Dr. Mitsuaki Sugie, Secretary General of the Council for Universal Peace, congratulated the awardees through online attendance. Global media celebrity Dr. Mohammed Khan was awarded as ‘World Peace Leader’ by the Council. Dr. Khan, who is also the Secretary General of Dennysworld.Inc., has been instrumental in promoting events such as FIFA World Cup, Olympics, United Nation’s Conference on Sustainable Development or the Rio+20, Arab Health Congress, etc. He was awarded the Media and Event Gold Medal at Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, Golden Appreciation by the UAE Government, and conferred with the title ‘Bharat Mahan’ by Government of India, besides many other honours. The Council also unanimously elected Dr. Denny Thomas as the ‘Global Peace Ambassador’ for his outstanding contributions to global peace and oneness. Dr. Thomas, President of DennysWorld.Inc., is a scholar in Human Science and Peace, and a philanthropist who has travelled across the world and dedicated his life for a sustainable and peaceful Earth.
Other Global Peace awardees list included Sheikh Obaid Suhail Al Maktoum, Khaled Al Maeena, Padma Vibhushan Sri Sri Ravishankar, Padmashree Sadhguru Brahmeshanandacharya Swami Maharaj, Padma Bhushan A R Rahman, Padma Bhushan Pullela Gopichand, Bandminton Ace; Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism; Dr. Bu Abdullah, Chairperson of Bu Abdullah Group; Essa Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman of Essa Al Ghurair Investment; Abdulaziz Mohammed Hassan Alshaikh, Majid Mohammed Saeed Aljarwan Alshamsi, Vice-Chancellor, Sharjah University; Dr. Sohan Roy, Habiba Al Marashi, Chairperson at Emirates environmental Group; Dr. Anil Mathew, Director at Dennysworld; Jasem Mohammed Alraeesi of the UAE Federal Government; Shakeem Ahmed Meer, Dr. Shamim A Khan of Perwez Media; Rashid Al Noori, Chairperson at Business Travel LLC; Dr. Mieko, Research Scholar in Japan, Dr. Lisa Sohanpal, Founder at Nom Noms Food World; Manzoor Ali Zayed, MD at Rays 3D; Arabo Bakary Yerima, Football Player; and Marven J Payne, CEO at EM Group.
On behalf of the awardees, Padmashree Sadhguru Brameshanandha Maharaj expressed the gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and all the Royal Family members for their ‘Great Vision’ in accepting and respecting the diverse culture and faiths in the UAE for a joyful, reformed and peaceful world.
The Summit was graced by the presence and participation of philanthropists, luminaries and peace activists from all over the world with invited guests and delegates.
