Dr Bubbles Kandhari: A life shaped by service and interfaith harmony

She is a businesswoman, a poet, and a philanthropist. But she would probably be remembered more for promoting peace and harmony across various cultures in the UAE – a land that promotes peace and tolerance – having a dedicated Ministry of Tolerance. Dr Bubbles Kandhari, Director of Al Dobowi Group that has grown to become a diversified business conglomerate with operations spread across the GCC countries, represents those who make businesses and societies more humane through their social, cultural and philanthropic works. In fact, she leads them.

She, along with her husband Dr Surrender Singh Kandhari, is directly involved in leading a massive socio-religious and cultural operations that serves not only more than 150,000 Sikh population, but many more who visits the Gurudwara every day.

“You don’t have to be rich to give. You can give anything – even a smile makes someone’s day. The blessings come in different forms,” she says.

Dr Bubbles Kandhari is a dynamic leader known for her dedication to promoting tolerance, inclusivity, and interfaith harmony. Her visionary leadership and commitment to fostering understanding among diverse communities have propelled the Gurudwara to become a symbol of cultural and religious significance.

She was born and raised in Mumbai, India, in a family rooted in values of service and spiritual consciousness. She pursued her higher education at the esteemed Elphinstone College, Mumbai, graduating with honors in Economics, Statistics, and Politics. From a young age, she was drawn to literature, spirituality, and community life — seeds that would later blossom into a lifetime of service across multiple spheres.

In 1976, along with her husband and two young children, she relocated to Dubai — then a budding commercial city. Together, they established the Al Dobowi Group, which has grown into a multinational enterprise. While supporting the business’s growth, Dr. Kandhari never lost sight of her desire to serve society, especially the marginalized and voiceless. Her move to Dubai marked the beginning of a journey that would intertwine business acumen with spiritual service.

As the Vice-Chairperson of Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara, Dubai — the first Sikh Gurudwara in the UAE — Dr Kandhari has been the heart of its administration. She oversees its daily operations, spiritual activities, educational programmes, and interfaith engagements. Under her stewardship, the Gurudwara became a beacon of community harmony and inclusion, earning two Guiness World Records for multicultural participation and environmental stewardship. Her deep commitment to Sewa (selfless service) is evident in every initiative, from free meals (Langar) to disaster relief.

“We are inspired by the great leadership of the UAE, especially UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who created an environment in which everyone can grow – even foreigners like us who consider this as our home,” she says.

“We came to this country 50 years ago and have consistently grown our business and contributions, thanks to the enabling environment created by the country’s visionary leadership who promotes tolerance and wellbeing of all the people, regardless of your nationality and origin.

“We have been blessed with the kind support extended to us by the government, especially Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE Minister for Tolerance. We are greatly encouraged by the UAE’s leadership – that inspires us to do more.”



Promoting interfaith harmony and dialogue

Dr Kandhari is a firm believer in the interconnectedness of all spiritual traditions. She was the driving force behind the First United Nations World Interfaith Harmony Day Conference in Dubai in 2016, held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan. She has had the honour of interacting with global spiritual leaders such as His Holiness Pope Francis, President Russell M. Nelson, Sadhguru, and Gurudev Ravi Shankar. Through these interfaith engagements, she embodies and promotes the timeless values of compassion, peaceful coexistence, and mutual understanding — fostering harmony among diverse communities.



Community engagement

One of her signature initiatives is the annual Women’s Day celebration at the Gurudwara, conceptualised in 2017. This unique event invites women from diverse backgrounds to come together, offer prayers, and prepare and distribute Langar — an act of unity, devotion, and selfless service. It is also the only recorded commemoration of women from Sikh history, where every aspect of the day — from worship to service — is conducted by women. Dr Kandhari is also Chairperson of the Dubai Ladies Group, where she nurtures women’s leadership and participation in social and spiritual spheres.

Guided by the spirit of Sewa, she has led numerous humanitarian initiatives through Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara, turning it into a haven of compassion and care. Under her leadership, the Gurudwara has served millions of free meals, organised blood donation, supported interfaith aid, and distributed hygiene kits, reusable lunch boxes, and essentials to thousands of workers across the UAE.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, her efforts included14 repatriation flights, reuniting over 2,500 individuals with families; 350 free air tickets and the release of 25 Indian prisoners; distribution of 120,000+ kgs of food, 8,000 Iftar meals, and hygiene kits; hosting vaccination drive at the Gurudwara vaccinating 5,000 residents; sending oxygen concentrators to India.



Young Hearts Group: Its about the Elderly In 2015, Dr Bubbles Kandhari founded the Young Hearts Group, a heartfelt and visionary initiative dedicated to enriching the lives of senior citizens in Dubai.

What began as a modest effort has blossomed into a deeply impactful community movement that recognises and reveres the elderly — not just for who they are today, but for the lives they have led and the legacies they have created.

The Young Hearts Group serves as a vibrant platform where senior citizens come together regularly to share laughter, wisdom, and companionship.

Through thoughtfully organized weekly gatherings, participants enjoy an array of activities — from cultural celebrations and music sessions to interactive spiritual discussions and community service projects.

These meetings are not merely events; they are lifelines that help prevent loneliness, promote emotional well-being, and foster a strong sense of belonging.

Dr Kandhari’s vision for the group goes beyond recreation — it is rooted in the values of respect, gratitude, and dignity. She believes that the elderly, who have spent their lives nurturing families, building communities, and shaping the present, deserve more than mere remembrance; they deserve celebration.

Through excursions to places of spiritual and natural beauty, festive get-togethers, and engagement in purposeful conversations, the elderly rediscover the joys of life and the importance of their continued role in society.

The Young Hearts Group is a testament to Dr Kandhari’s unwavering compassion and her belief in honouring the generation that laid the groundwork for today’s achievements. It not only combats the isolation that many seniors face but also affirms that age is no barrier to joy, growth, and connection.

Her initiative stands as a beacon of intergenerational respect and a reminder that in serving our elders with love, we uphold the most sacred values of humanity.



Media and culture

A woman of many talents, Dr Kandhari has performed in television serials and cultural productions, and served as a part-time radio jockey for Radio Asia and Hum FM 106.2.

Through her broadcasts, she celebrated Indian and Punjabi culture, shared spiritual reflections, and highlighted community stories — fostering connection, identity, and harmony among listeners from all walks of life.



Poetry: Language of the soul

For Dr Bubbles Kandhari, poetry is the most intimate expression of the soul — a sacred language through which emotions, experiences, and spiritual truths find voice.

A gifted multilingual poet, she writes in English, Hindi, Urdu, and Punjabi, gracefully traversing linguistic boundaries to touch the hearts of readers across the world. Her poetry reflects her inner landscape, shaped by love, loss, longing, faith, and the divine presence that guides her life.

Her poetic journey began with the heartfelt collection Bubbling Over. This debut volume features 40 emotionally resonant poems, capturing the essence of human vulnerability, spiritual awakening, and the quiet strength found in compassion. With this book, she introduced the world to her unique ability to distil profound sentiments into simple, yet powerful verses.

Following the success and acclaim of Bubbling Over, Dr Kandhari embarked on an ambitious and soulful trilogy that further deepened her poetic legacy. The first in the trilogy, Dil Se, is a treasure trove of 111 poems, each one a meditation on life’s emotional and spiritual currents. From silent prayers to introspective revelations, Dil Se invites readers into a space of honesty, surrender, and grace.

The second book in the trilogy, Dil Se… Dil Tak, features 25 verses that trace an inner pilgrimage. These poems are filled with devotion and yearning, echoing the eternal bond between the lover and the beloved.

The trilogy concludes with Dil Ki Awaaz, a poignant collection of 100 poems that give voice to the often unspoken feelings of the heart. These verses serve as gentle companions through life’s many seasons, offering comfort, reflection, and the reassurance that even in solitude, one is never truly alone.

Together, these four books — Bubbling Over, Dil Se, Dil Se… Dil Tak, and Dil Ki Awaaz — form the soulscape of Dr Bubbles Kandhari’s poetic contribution. Her work continues to inspire readers globally, offering solace in sorrow, light in darkness, and a reminder that the language of the soul needs no translation — it only needs to be felt.



Spiritual inspirations

Deeply influenced by the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the mystic wisdom of Khalil Gibran, and her personal meeting with Mother Teresa, Dr Kandhari sees life as a divine tapestry of interconnected souls.

Her vision is to uplift the underprivileged through spiritual education and to promote interfaith brotherhood as a path to global harmony. Her work resonates with the timeless values of compassion, service, and unity espoused by In recognition of her unwavering dedication to humanitarian causes, interfaith collaboration, and the empowerment of women, Dr Bubbles Kandhari has been honoured with several prestigious national and international accolades.

Among the most recent and prestigious honours bestowed upon her is the Emirates Women Award 2024, presented by the Dubai Quality Group. Launched in 2003 under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and chaired by Dr Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, the award recognises women making meaningful contributions to the UAE’s progress.

This distinguished recognition celebrates Dr Kandhari’s extraordinary dedication to social service, her unshakable commitment to humanitarian principles, and her trailblazing role in fostering inclusive community leadership.

It stands as a powerful testament to her ongoing efforts to uplift lives through compassion, empower women through action, and build bridges across faiths and cultures.

Awards and honours

Among many others, she is also the recipient of the International Women Empowerment Programme (IWEP) Award, honouring her transformative work in advancing women’s leadership and promoting social equity.

She was conferred upon the Indywood Vanitha Ratna Award, recognising her achievements as a woman entrepreneur and her significant contribution to the Indian diaspora’s global presence.

She also received the Certificate of Commitment by the World Book of Records, London, awarded for her tireless service during the Covid-19 pandemic, exemplifying courage, compassion, and coordinated relief efforts during one of the world’s greatest crises. These honours reflect not only a lifetime of selfless service (Sewa), but also the depth of her spiritual leadership and unwavering devotion to the well-being of humanity.



Legacy of sewa and compassion

Dr Bubbles Kandhari’s life is a profound example of sewa without boundaries — where the business of life is led by the soul's calling to serve. Whether in boardrooms, prayer halls, community kitchens, or poetry readings, she radiates warmth, inclusivity, and unwavering faith in the goodness of humanity.

Her legacy continues to inspire countless individuals across generations, faiths, and geographies — echoing the spirit of universal love and compassion that is the hallmark of enlightened living.

In continuation of her commitment to women’s wellness and community well-being, Dr Bubbles Kandhari also organised a Community International Yoga Day celebration in Dubai on 20 June 2026, bringing together 100 women and young girls. The event promoted health, harmony, mindfulness, and physical, mental, and emotional well-being through the practice of yoga. Conducted in the spirit of India’s invaluable contribution to the world and in support of the theme “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” the initiative encouraged participants to adopt a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.

These impactful efforts reflect her unwavering dedication to compassion in action. Each initiative is carried out with humility and reverence, embodying her belief that service to humanity is the highest form of prayer.