Dormakaba delivers comprehensive door and safety solutions for Dewa’s Al Shera’a headquarters

George Philip, DVP Strategic Projects Middle East, dormakaba Gulf FZE, said the company has provided solutions for more than 2,500 openings at Al Shera’a, the new headquarters of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa).

Excerpts from the interview:

Could you outline dormakaba’s specific contribution to the Al Shera’a building project? Which access-control, door-hardware or entrance solutions were supplied or installed, and what was the scope of your involvement?

Dormakaba got involved during the design stage itself, working with Obermeyer, a German architectural firm that designed this iconic project . Our support was to render solutions for every opening in the job, from architectural hardware (like door closers, hinges, locks, exit devices), mindful to cater to UAE Life Safety codes, and international ones like NFPA. We also supported detailing automated doors like revolving doors and sliding doors . We also helped to specify acoustic moveable partitions that transform rigid spaces into flexible multi-functional spaces on demand. In total, we gave solutions for all the 2500+ openings in the project. They range from wood, hollow metal , and glass doors that was equipped with our product solutions.

Al Shera’a is designed as a next-generation, sustainable government building. How do dormakaba’s solutions support secure, seamless movement of people through the building, and how are they integrated with its wider security and building-management systems?

One of the main challenges while designing access solutions with architects and consultants, is to balance security and safety. While working on projects , each person in our team takes a responsibility to heart — That the lives of every person in that building, depends on us ! Probing questions on how traffic flows internally and externally in a building, how can the doors be configured to ensure that they are not noticeable , but at the same time, is a barrier for unauthorized people? Doors in areas like auditoriums that are held open during events but will close when there is a fire alarm, or when an event starts. The solutions needs to step up to requirements of safety, security, comfort, acoustics and fire.

What roles do dormakaba’s products play in supporting the building’s sustainability objectives? Could you share specific examples of how your solutions contribute to energy efficiency, durability, reduced maintenance or longer product life?

Almost all products that we supplied here had to have EPD certificates These are independently verified standardised document that reports the quantified environmental impact of a product across its entire life cycle, from cradle to grave. Think of EPD as a nutrition label for the environment. It shows carbon emissions , resource consumption, water usage and waste generation. Working with AtkinsRealis, who are the main project consultant, co-designer, Onsite supervision and engineering consultant, was tough as every product being proposed had to meet their stringent requirements, so that everything fits in to the bigger goal of becoming the smartest net positive building. The building does not have any automatic sliding doors to any external environment. Instead it had 27 revolving doors in place to ensure that the air exchange between the outside and inside is reduced to a minimum, saving not only energy, but also maintaining temperature and better air quality. The KTV Flex has low wear, low maintenance and low noise, electromechanical direct drive that has contactless magnetic fields that propel the glass door wings, rather than conventional drive belts, gears or chains, making it almost frictionless. It’s no wonder that in comparison to the EN norms to pass 1 million cycles, these revolving doors crossed 2 million cycles effortlessly. In line with the overarching goals of the building, it consumes very less power too.Anyone who enters the building, passes the revolving doors first. This is the first impression when a user enters the building, and we are proud that we were the brand of choice for this prestigious honour.