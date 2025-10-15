Diwali radiance: Celebrate with Damas' exquisite jewellery collections

As the festival of lights unfolds, homes glow with flickering diyas, the aroma of sweets fills the air, and laughter reverberates through every corner. Diwali is more than a celebration, it’s an emotion. It’s the thrill of new outfits, the warmth of family reunions, and the promise of prosperity and renewal.

This season, Damas invites you to embrace the spirit of light and abundance with jewellery that reflects tradition, radiance, and individuality. For generations, Damas has adorned the region’s most cherished celebrations, and this Diwali, it continues the legacy with exquisite collections and exclusive offers designed to make every moment unforgettable.

Curated collections for the occasion

Ananya – distinctly precious: For the modern woman who seamlessly blends tradition with contemporary flair, the Ananya collection is a celebration of refinement and confidence. Every piece is painstakingly handcrafted with sparkling diamonds and alluring coloured gemstones. From graceful necklaces for family dinners to stylish earrings for festive parties, Ananya ensures every moment feels as unique as the wearer.

Legacy - royal charm with uncut diamonds: Diwali is about family, stories, and timeless traditions. The Legacy collection brings this to life with designs inspired by royal jewels, reimagined for today. Featuring the classic allure of uncut diamonds and coloured gemstones, these creations are not just jewellery—they are future heirlooms, treasures to be cherished for generations.

Rangoli - a festival of colour: Just as a rangoli brightens a home with vivid patterns, the Rangoli collection captures the essence of celebration. Merging heritage with modernity, it showcases vibrant gemstones and masterful gold craftsmanship. Festive, bold, and spirited, Rangoli is made for those who wear their joy as vividly as their jewellery.

Shine with timeless brilliance

This Diwali, let your jewellery sparkle as brightly as the festivities themselves. With Damas’ exquisite craftsmanship, curated collections, and rewarding offers, every piece narrates a story of love, tradition, and celebration. Visit your nearest Damas store and let the experts guide you to a creation that resonates with your spirit.

Light up new beginnings this Diwali with the enduring brilliance of Damas, and may the season fill every home with light, love, and abundance.

Exclusive Diwali offers valid until October 26, 2025 — celebrate early and make every moment unforgettable!

Make every moment unforgettable

Celebrate the season with exclusive Diwali offers:

At Damas, the joy of Diwali shines even brighter with an array of festive delights:

Free gold coins:

Receive a 1-gram 22k gold coin with every diamond jewellery purchase of Dh5,000; spend Dh15,000 and get an additional 1 gram.

Zero deduction on gold exchange:

Trade in old gold for new designs with no loss in value or purity, honouring the past while embracing the present.

Reduced making charges on gold:

Save significantly on gold jewellery, from intricate bangles to majestic necklaces.

Up to 50 per cent off on select diamonds and precious jewellery:

Sparkle and savings go hand in hand.

Grand Diwali Raffle Draw:

Every purchase enters you automatically into the raffle, with 20 lucky winners receiving gift vouchers worth Dh5,000 each.

To know more visit: www.damasjewellery.com.