Diwali Bridal 2026 Collection : Festive affair with fine jewellery

This festive season, Meena Jewellers invites customers to celebrate in style with the launch of its Diwali Bridal 2026 Collection — an exquisite showcase that brings together timeless elegance, contemporary aesthetics and the grandeur of Indian jewellery traditions. Designed for every special occasion, from intimate festive gatherings to magnificent weddings, the collection offers a captivating selection of jewellery that celebrates life's most memorable moments.

With more than 30 years of heritage in Dubai, Meena Jewellers has built a strong reputation for exceptional craftsmanship, distinctive designs and a commitment to customer satisfaction. The Diwali Bridal 2026 Collection reflects this enduring legacy while embracing evolving tastes and modern expressions of luxury.

A Collection for Every Celebration

Among the brand's most special festive launches, the collection brings together an impressive range of signature everyday jewellery and statement bridal creations. Featuring exquisite designs in gold, diamonds, Polki and colourstones, each piece showcases meticulous detailing, artistic finesse and a deep appreciation for traditional craftsmanship.

From understated elegance for everyday wear to elaborate creations for weddings and grand celebrations, the collection offers something for every style and occasion. Each design reflects Meena Jewellers' enduring commitment to quality, sophistication and timeless appeal.

Adding star appeal to the festive showcase are Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who grace the Diwali collection. Sharing her appreciation for the brand, she says, “Meena Jewellers' collection is timeless and elegant. Every year, they manage to bring something new without losing their classic touch.”

Three Decades of Trust and Craftsmanship

Founded over three decades ago in Dubai's iconic Meena Bazaar, Meena Jewellers has evolved into one of the city's recognised jewellery destinations. Built on a foundation of quality, craftsmanship and lasting customer relationships, the brand has earned the trust of generations of jewellery lovers. Its ability to combine traditional artistry with contemporary design continues to define its appeal, making Meena Jewellers a preferred destination for customers seeking jewellery that carries both emotional significance and enduring style.

Make This Diwali More Rewarding

The Diwali Bridal 2026 Collection is now available at Meena Jewellers' flagship stores in Meena Bazaar and Al Fahidi Street for a limited festive period, from October 26 to November 12, 2026. Whether shopping for a meaningful gift, choosing jewellery for a wedding or finding the perfect piece to complement a festive look, customers can explore a collection designed to make every occasion more memorable.

Adding to the excitement, Meena Jewellers has introduced a special festive campaign offering guaranteed gifts with qualifying purchases. Customers can look forward to exciting rewards, including the latest iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Duo, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, WHOOP devices, AirPods and customised gold bars, making every shopping experience even more rewarding.

This Diwali, discover the beauty of timeless jewellery, celebrate cherished traditions and create new memories with Meena Jewellers.