Discover the Art of Detail in Luxury Living

Luxury real estate developer Sobha Realty is committed to redefining the art of living by building sustainable communities

Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 11:51 AM

Leading UAE real estate developer Sobha Group, founded in 1976 by a first-generation entrepreneur, PNC Menon, Founder and Chairman, is a multinational, multiproduct group with developments and investments in UAE, India, Oman and UK. Sobha Hartland project in the heart of Dubai was launched in 2014, which is a $4 billion-dollar, mixed-use development spread over eight million square feet of freehold community in Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum City. Since then, the company has been engaged in the development of opulent residential and commercial properties across Dubai. The company’s developments feature modern amenities, architectural elegance, and an emphasis on sustainable building practices. Sobha Realty’s diversification into new markets reflects its commitment to delivering high-quality projects across the globe, thereby establishing itself as one of the finest builders in the industry.

Sobha Realty is witnessing a strong sales growth in 2023 as well, on the back of a strong sales performance in 2022. The company caters to a diverse clientele seeking luxurious residences and retail spaces by taking a customer-centric approach, as well as focusing on innovation and sustainability. As a result, the company expects to achieve Dh16 to 18 billion in Off plan sales this year, as against its last year’s home sales of over Dh10 billion. Looking ahead, the company has a positive outlook for the future, owing to both the real estate market’s steady growth and Sobha Realty’s strong capabilities in developing superior properties. The company's expansion into international markets has further diversified its revenue sources and mitigated risks associated with regional fluctuations.

The UAE, and particularly Dubai, has been a significant market for Sobha Realty. Dubai is a global hub for business and international travel, attracting buyers and investors from all over the globe. The demand for upscale properties in this city has been perfectly met by Sobha’s luxurious and high-quality developments. Post consolidation of our realty business in the Dubai market, Sobha Realty would be open to exploring new markets to expand its international presence by delivering world-class developments.

