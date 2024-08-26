Discover Global Public School: Nurturing Excellence for Your Child

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 10:24 AM

Parents seeking a top-tier school with residential facilities for their child need not look further than Global Public School (GPS), nestled in the serene Thiruvaniyoor region of Kochi, Kerala. GPS is a vibrant community that shapes well-rounded global citizens. As the flagship school of the Global Education Trust, GPS is a day-cum-residential school affiliated with the CBSE Board.

The school’s motto, “Global Vision. Traditional Values.” promotes a global outlook, cultural understanding and respect for tradition, imparting top-notch education with rigorous academic standards. GPS students maintain a healthy balance of academics, fitness and cultural events. The infrastructure includes interactive panels in classrooms, sports facilities (including a swimming pool and artificial turf), and a multipurpose auditorium. Cultural events feature large annual productions with up to 700 students performing on stage.

International programs such as Round Square, the Duke of Edinburgh Award, Model United Nations, The Young Entrepreneur and Young Indians provide students with a global experience. The Industry Internship and Career Guidance program helps map future studies. GPS alumni can be found at prestigious institutions like Harvard, Parsons, University College London, Nanyang Institute of Technology, IIT Madras, and IIM Ranchi, showcasing the school’s impact.

GPS has been rated a Green School for the past two years for integrating environmental activities within the curriculum. Community outreach sessions foster environmental awareness in young minds.

Dilip George, Dean & Principal, Global Public School, says: "Global Public School exemplifies a compelling synergy between contemporary global outlook and timeless traditional values. Our mission is to cultivate students who embrace diversity, uphold ethical principles, and emerge as compassionate leaders poised to influence our interconnected global community positively."

The air-conditioned residential facilities nurture a diverse student community, fostering cross-cultural interactions. The in-house cafeteria caters to the whole school. The Global Education Trust also runs GPS International (Cambridge), GPS Brookes Kochi (IB), and Stepping Stones (Early Learning). All the schools have nurtured world toppers and national toppers with high academic scores like Atul Manoj(CBSE NEET AIR 29 KER 1), Karan Varghese Isaac(Cambridge JEE AIR 5262 IIT Madras) and Ananjan Pillai (IBDP2 Kochi Topper with 42/45). The schools have also developed national-level swimmers like Liyana Fatima and Joann Christy. Kiran Noguchi, the current State U-17 Badminton Champion is also from Global Public School. “The experiences, opportunities and relationships forged while at Global Public School have left a lasting impact on me. GPS has given me the foundation I needed for university and my career, and memories that I’ll always cherish,” says Merly Maria Jomy. Jomy from the Class of 2018 completed her B.Sc (Social Data Science) from the University College of London and is currently working as an AI and Model Risk Specialist at the office of the prestigious financial regulator FCA( UK).

For More Information visit https://globalpublicschool.org/