Direct to consumer future of e-commerce?

Providing technology that helps SMEs grow their businesses online

Omar Koudsi, Co-founder and CEO

Makane

MakanE, a Riyadh based e-commerce builder, has nearly eliminated the entry barriers for companies wanting to sell their products online using its innovative e-commerce platform. Traditionally, companies have two choices if they want to sell their products online: either create a bespoke e-commerce website, which is expensive and time consuming, or join an e-commerce marketplace which can charge as much as 30 per cent commission on each transaction. The MakanE platform provides solutions to both of these issues; its annual subscription is affordable, the website is up and running within 48 hours, and most importantly, they do not charge their customers commission.

MakanE customers can take advantage of a wide range of benefits including custom domains, payment and shipping integrations, promotions, live chats, and many more. Customers can also have an application in their name on both Apple and Android devices, which is ideal for businesses with repeat and regular customers.

Omar Koudsi, the co-founder and CEO of MakanE, believes that while online marketplaces do add value, Direct to Consumer (DTC) is the direction e-commerce is headed. “What we offer more than anything else is accessibility. SMEs no longer need to rely on footfall, if they have a good brand and a good product, all they’ll need is an effective online presence to call their own, which is the inspiration behind the name MakanE.” MakanE translates to ‘My Place’ in Arabic, representing a business owner’s stake of real estate on the internet.

When asked about which industries benefit the most from MakanE’s platform, Koudsi replied, “Almost any business that sells a physical item, but what we’ve noticed is the F&B industry has taken a liking to MakanE do it its express check out layout, ease of use for customers, and commission structure…or lack thereof.”

MakanE currently has six offices and over 300 employees in the Middle East and is rapidly growing. MakanE was established in 2012 under the name ShopGo and was acquired by Mawdoo3.com in 2020.

MakenE is one of the Gold Sponsors for the Seamless Middle East 2021.