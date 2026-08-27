Digital Dirham sets the stage for the UAE’s next payments era

With the retail launch of the Digital Dirham (CBDC), the UAE has done more than digitise its currency — it has laid the foundation for a new payments era. The Central Bank’s digital currency should not be viewed as a standalone product, but as the hub of a hub-and-spoke architecture, with regulated AED stablecoins acting as the spokes that extend payments into every corner of the economy — and beyond.

The Digital Dirham provides what only a central bank can: settlement in sovereign money, absolute finality, and the full trust of the state. AED stablecoins, issued by licensed private players under the CBUAE’s Payment Token Services framework, extend that trust outward. Their defining advantage is interoperability across public blockchain ecosystems, enabling integration into e-commerce checkouts, machine-to-machine transactions, and global digital wallets that a domestic CBDC alone may never reach. The recent approval of dirham-backed stablecoins demonstrates that this two-tier model is already taking shape.

This division of labour creates genuine utility. Stablecoins drive innovation at the edge through programmability, DeFi integration, and micropayments, while the Digital Dirham anchors the core by redeeming and settling flows in central bank money. The result is a payments ecosystem that can grow and innovate without fragmenting.

The economic opportunity is larger still. As dirham-denominated digital rails gain adoption, the Digital Dirham can become a funnel for inbound capital, facilitating more efficient cross-border flows, reducing remittance friction, and strengthening the UAE’s appeal as an investment destination. Foreign direct investment, trade settlement, and remittances can move into and through the UAE with fewer intermediaries, lower costs, and near-instant settlement. Initiatives such as mBridge further amplify this potential by connecting the dirham directly with key trading partners.

Wider adoption compounds the benefits: greater confidence, certainty of settlement finality, transaction speeds measured in seconds rather than days, and efficiency gains across banking, trade, and treasury operations. These advantages stem from faster payments, lower transaction costs, enhanced settlement efficiency, improved treasury and cash management, and, critically, a superior customer experience.

The Digital Dirham is more than a new form of money. Combined with a thriving AED stablecoin ecosystem, it represents the infrastructure for the UAE’s next economic chapter, advancing its ambition to become a leading global digital finance and fintech hub — a major step into the future.