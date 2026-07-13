Diamonds may be forever, but Botswana is diversifying to ensure long-term success

Botswana has been one of Africa's greatest economic success stories. Since independence, the country has transformed itself from one of the world's poorest nations into an upper-middle-income economy, largely on the back of a thriving mining industry. Diamonds, in particular, have provided the foundation for growth, enabling investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare and public services while helping Botswana establish a reputation for stability, transparency and prudent economic management.

Today, mining remains central to the national economy. Yet Botswana is increasingly focused on ensuring that future prosperity is built on a broader foundation. While minerals continue to generate revenue, employment and investment, policymakers are pursuing an ambitious strategy aimed at diversification, industrialisation and the development of high-value sectors such as tourism, renewable energy and advanced mineral processing.

The sector remains a pillar of economic development. Diamonds continue to dominate exports, while copper, coal, soda ash and emerging battery minerals are attracting growing attention. The government sees significant untapped potential in the country's geological resources and is actively encouraging exploration and investment. According to Minister of Minerals and Energy Bogolo Kenewendo, mining must play a broader role in national development: "Our focus is on how to make the economy more inclusive and productive, creating not only direct employment, but also strong economic linkages. A key part of our strategy is using the mining sector as an anchor for industrialisation and for building value and supply chains."

That approach reflects a shift in thinking. Rather than simply exporting raw materials, Botswana is seeking to capture more value domestically through downstream industries, manufacturing and local procurement. Recent reforms have been designed to support that objective with moves to encourage broader participation in the sector and strengthen local economic benefits. "We recently amended the Mines and Minerals Act to capture more value locally and increase citizen participation. A key shift is opening up small-scale mining, as our sector has traditionally focused on large operators. We know there are commercially viable deposits that can be developed through small-scale mining and deliver real value to the economy," Kenewendo explains.

The government's ambitions extend well beyond extraction. In diamonds, Botswana has already developed cutting and polishing capabilities, but officials believe there is significant room for further advancement. "On value chains, we have made progress in diamonds through cutting and polishing, but we now want to move further into jewellery making and craftsmanship so Botswana participates across the full value chain," says Kenewendo.

Similar thinking is being applied to other minerals. "We are also looking to move beyond exporting soda ash by developing downstream products, including glass and sodium-based batteries for EVs and are seeking partners to help bring these projects to life." This highlights a broader economic vision. Botswana recognises that while mining will remain a cornerstone of growth, long-term prosperity requires the development of complementary sectors capable of generating employment and attracting investment.

Low risk, high success

Few industries illustrate this diversification strategy more effectively than tourism. Over the past two decades, Botswana has established itself as one of the world's premier luxury safari destinations. The country's low-volume, high-value tourism model has helped preserve fragile ecosystems while generating significant economic benefits. The Okavango Delta, one of Africa's most extraordinary natural wonders, has become synonymous with exclusive, conservation-focused travel experiences while reinforcing Botswana's international brand.



Among the country's flagship tourism developments is Xigera Safari Lodge, which has gained international recognition for combining luxury hospitality, conservation and African artistic expression. As general manager Ben Seager explains, "Born from legacy and shaped by vision, it is not just a luxury safari lodge, it is a handcrafted love letter to the Okavango Delta: to its wildlife, its people and its future. The idea that nothing is scripted. Everything is felt. From the moment of arrival, the experience is shaped to allow the Delta to reveal itself; quietly, powerfully, unmistakably." The success rests on sustainability. Protecting natural habitats is not just an environmental objective; it is an economic imperative.

At Xigera, sustainability has been embedded into operations from the outset. "Sustainability here isn't a feature, it's a foundation. The lodge runs on 92 per cent solar power. Hot water is heated by thermodynamic geysers. Drinking water is purified through reverse osmosis and remineralised. Single-use plastics are eliminated. Organic waste nourishes gardens in the nearby Habu Village, where Xigera also supports education, sustainable farming, clean energy and skills training." This emphasis on environmental stewardship reflects Botswana's wider development philosophy, which seeks to balance economic growth with conservation. It also aligns closely with the country's increasing focus on renewable energy and green development.

Tourism is just as important from a socio-economic perspective. While mining remains highly productive, it is capital intensive. Tourism, though, creates opportunities across a broad range of skills and communities. As Seager notes: "Luxury hospitality in Botswana has the opportunity to empower people and enrich communities. At Xigera, people are at the heart of everything we do." He points to the Xigera Citizen Employee Trust, which gives local employees a direct ownership stake in the business, as well as extensive investments in training, professional development and skills transfer.

The country's diversification agenda is taking shape across multiple fronts. Mining continues to provide revenues, foreign exchange and investment opportunities. At the same time, tourism, manufacturing and value-added mineral processing are expanding Botswana's economic base.

The future lies in identifying where the greatest value can be created. "Botswana has long been a diamond-led economy, but diversification is about the future we want to leave to the next generation. With only about 30 per cent of the country explored, there is significant untapped potential. If we have minerals that can drive industrialisation and support technologies like EVs, we want to be part of that transition," Kenewendo says.

That statement captures Botswana's economic strategy. Mining remains essential, but it is increasingly viewed as a platform for broader development rather than an end in itself. As the country enters a new age of growth, its success will be defined not only by what lies beneath the ground, but also by how effectively it transforms those resources into opportunities for future generations.