Diabetes 360: From screening to daily wins

Diabetes continues to rise at an alarming rate across the world, affecting more than 540 million adults globally, a number projected to reach 780 million by 2045, according to the International Diabetes Federation. Every year, millions face related complications that could be prevented through early detection, lifestyle changes, and timely care.

The message is clear: awareness and proactive management save lives.

The changing face of diabetes in the UAE

Dr Patanjali Panduranga, Specialist Endocrinology at Aster Hospital, Qusais, says: “More and more young adults are being diagnosed with diabetes today, a trend linked to stress, lack of movement, and irregular eating habits. The silver lining is that it can be managed effectively with awareness and small but steady changes. Watching for signs like tiredness, unplanned weight loss, or frequent thirst helps catch the condition early. A balanced diet, mindful exercise, and routine health checks can truly change the course of diabetes and support long-term well-being for every individual.”

Seeing diabetes beyond blood sugar: Eye health matters

“Did you know diabetes can quietly affect your eyes before you even notice a change in vision?,” asks Dr Nikulaa Parachuri, Specialist Ophthalmology & Retinal Surgery at Aster Hospital, Qusais. She further explains: “Diabetes can damage the small blood vessels in the retina, the layer at the back of the eye, leading to a condition called diabetic retinopathy. That’s why yearly eye checks are such a simple yet powerful habit. Keeping blood sugar and blood pressure levels under control, taking short screen breaks, and staying well-rested all help maintain good eye health. If your sight ever feels blurry, cloudy, or strained, don’t delay a visit to your eye specialist. Early attention helps prevent bigger complications and keeps your world bright and clear.”

The nerve connection – protecting your brain and nerves

Dr Qamar Bashir Mirza, Specialist Neurology at Aster Cedars Hospital & Clinic, Jebel Ali, explains: “Diabetic neuropathy is one of the most common complications of long-term diabetes, often beginning silently. It happens when high blood sugar damages the nerves, leading to tingling, numbness, or burning sensations, usually in the feet or hands. The solution lies in prevention and control. Keeping blood sugar within range, staying active, following a well-balanced diet and following the food pyramid, and avoiding smoking all protect your nerves. Early detection and medical care can relieve discomfort and prevent serious long-term damage. When ignored, neuropathy can progress to severe pain, loss of sensation, and even foot ulcers, making early care absolutely vital.”

Taking a step ahead – preventing diabetic foot complications

“Diabetic foot ulcers often start from small pressure points that go unnoticed, especially when there’s numbness in the feet,” says Dr Roshan Rodney S, Specialist Vascular & Endovascular Surgery at Aster Hospital, Mankhool. “In people living with diabetes, infections and poor blood flow, peripheral artery disease can make healing quite difficult. That’s why daily foot checks are so important, look for redness, calluses (with darkening underneath), pus-like drainage or any wound that isn’t healing. Moisturise your feet regularly but avoid applying cream between the toes and never walk barefoot. Choose wide, cushioned shoes and seamless socks, and break in new footwear gradually to prevent blisters. Keep your blood sugar and blood pressure within range, avoid smoking, and get an annual foot and vascular assessment, which includes checking pulses and the ankle brachial index. Early care and infection control can prevent serious complications, including amputation.”

Managing diabetes from the inside out

“Living with diabetes means learning to listen to your body”, says Dr Kingini Bhadran, Specialist Endocrinology at Aster Clinic, Qusais (Damascus Street). “Regular glucose checks, balanced meals, and consistent medication are the pillars that keep your blood sugar levels within a safe range. But diabetes management goes beyond just numbers, it’s about understanding how your body feels and responds. Notice your energy patterns, hydration needs, mood swings, and the foods that make you feel your best. With steady care, awareness, and a positive routine, managing diabetes becomes less of a burden and more of a way to protect your health from the inside out.”

Lifestyle management – small changes, big impact

Dr Mohammed Ashwaque, Specialist Internal Medicine at Aster Clinic, Muwaileh (Sharjah), explains: “The biggest difference in preventing diabetes often comes from the smallest actions. Start with 30 minutes of brisk walking, reduce portion sizes, and replace sweetened drinks with water. Try setting achievable goals each week rather than chasing perfection all at once. Sleep well, stretch often, and find movement you enjoy. Over time, these choices help regulate blood sugar, build stamina, and bring balance to your daily routine. Remember, consistency, not intensity, is what leads to lasting and sustainable health.”

Nurturing kidneys – managing the silent companion

Dr Shahin Mohammed, Specialist Nephrology at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC) & Aster Hospital, Mankhool, highlights: “Diabetes and kidney health go hand in hand, yet warning signs are often silent in the early stages. Staying hydrated, watching your salt intake, exercising regularly, and keeping blood sugar stable all help safeguard your kidneys. Routine check-ups make it easier to spot early changes before they become serious. Avoid unnecessary painkillers, eat fresh produce, and protect your body from dehydration. Paying attention today supports healthy kidney function tomorrow, ensuring your system stays balanced and strong throughout your life.”

Eat smart, live light

“Healthy eating for diabetes doesn’t mean deprivation, it’s about mindful choices every day”, says Ms Jaseera Maniparambil, Clinical Dietician at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC). “Swap white rice for brown, choose fruits over desserts, and learn to enjoy smaller, satisfying meals. Avoid skipping breakfast, as it keeps your sugar levels steady through the morning hours. Plan your portions ahead, stay hydrated, and treat food as fuel, not a restriction. The more consistent your habits become, the better your energy, mood, and focus. Eating wisely helps you feel lighter, inside and out.”

Managing diabetes starts with small steps, and every step counts when you have the right support. Whether you want to understand your risk, learn to manage better, or simply feel more in control of your health, guidance is always within reach. Take time today to prioritise your well-being. Schedule your diabetes screening or consultation and begin your journey toward steadier, healthier days ahead.

