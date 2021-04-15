- EVENTS
Destination weight loss
Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi recently unveiled its Bariatric Unit aimed at bringing awareness to the commonality of obesity in the country
Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi presented the Bariatric Unit on March 4, World Obesity Day. The aim is to raise awareness about obesity, and reduce its instances while promoting overall health in the country. The unit provides:
> Awareness about obesity
> Scheduled bariatric consultation
> Exclusive offers on weight loss solutions
> Comprehensive body composition analysis
Obese patients or those with associated obesity health problems such as diabetes, high pressure, asthma, polycystic ovarian syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, acid reflux among others, can opt for bariatric surgery after they have exhausted all other weight-loss options.
The multidisciplinary team with years of experience work in harmony to face challenges for all patients' cases to reduce risk factors. Professor Dr Basil Ammori, Consultant - Laparoscopic Bariatric, Gastrointestinal, Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgeon and Dr Toufic Ata, Consultant Laparoscopic Bariatric and General Surgery are the surgeons who lead the unit.
The doctors that contribute to the bariatric surgery process for a patient are experienced psychiatrists, dieticians, and endocrinologists. Patients will find the prices for the surgery competitive and the post-surgery recovery is also speedy, with patients discharged within a day.
Any serious complications associated with bariatric surgery are rare. The team of experts at Burjeel Bariatric Unit is well-versed to manage any risk factors
Post-surgery life
The definition of success in bariatric surgery is the loss of more weight. After undergoing bariatric surgery, patients are encouraged to make lifestyle modifications and go for extensive follow-ups with their doctors to stay on track. The surgery will help patients adapt to a new healthy lifestyle as they are expected to put the effort to maintain it. Patients will feel good about themselves and notice marked improvements in their health post-surgery, yet in parallel, patients are expected to put an effort. It is highly advised to adapt to a healthy lifestyle of the right food and active exercise to maintain the desired weight.
