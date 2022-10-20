Designs For Life

Over a century of providing cutting-edge solutions has made the technology leader a preferred partner for households all over the world

Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 9:00 AM Last updated: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 10:46 AM

Home is where the heart is. It is a safe haven, that cocoons us from the harsh glare of the world, providing comfort, nourishment, and safety for us and our loved ones. At Philips, we understand the importance of building homes that provide respite and give us support. We know running a household can be a full-time job in itself, and as rewarding as it is, we offer a little help to make your home run more smoothly.

Our mission at Philips is to improve people’s lives with meaningful innovations, the reason why our products are designed around our consumers’ needs to make everyday tasks simpler and easier especially during the festive season when we all have a lot to do. Our products can be your perfect companion.

As technology became more complex and ever-present, in recent times, we are seeing the rise of products designed to be easier to use and more comfortable to experience. As a result, Philips adopted a human-centered approach to produce designs that revolve around the concept of everyday use, which harmonises and integrates all aspects, improving the experience and throughput.

The iconic brand has inspired loyalty from millions of consumers who have turned their houses into homes. To rise up to their expectations, we have embedded Philips’ engineering, design and innovation capabilities into domestic appliances.

Look your best this Diwali

First impression is the last impression, so that you have only one chance to make a lasting memory when you meet people. Make the most of that chance by looking the best version of yourself. As the world’s leading brand in ironing and garment steamers, we know looking and feeling your best matters especially during the festive season. And we know your time is precious with all the preparations that need to be done before the festival. So we developed innovative steam irons, steam generator irons and garment steamers to keep your most delicate clothes looking perfect in the fastest, most efficient ways possible.

Turn your kitchen into a centrepiece of creativity

Every home revolves around the kitchen. It is where dreams are turned into reality through wonderful recipes and glowing memorable experiences. We are the perfect companion for you this Diwali in the kitchen with our range of air fryers, Espresso machines and mixer grinders.

Diwali is all about large gatherings and lots of festivity and gaiety. We have you covered this Diwali to enjoy extra large meals with our XXL Air Fryer. Enjoy delicious and tasty meals worth remembering. No more guesswork with the innovative Smart Sensing technology The new Philips Airfryer XXL with Smart Sensing technology simplifies the cooking process by removing the uncertainty — ensuring that the food you put in is cooked just the way you like it. Expand your menu. In addition to frying, the air fryer will also bake, grill and roast. In our exclusive NutriU app you can find up to 1,000 healthy and delicious recipes, cooking tips, shopping lists and more — all at your fingertips. Make it easier to grind all your ingredients and spices to cook the perfect meal this Diwali by bringing home the Preethi Mystic Smart Mixer Grinder.

No event is complete without a cup of coffee, brewed to perfection to give you that extra burst of energy. To delight your guests, Philips 5400 Series Fully automatic espresso machine delivers 12 customisable delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever with LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system ever.

Spruce up your surroundings

It is very important to make sure that our home be spic and span at all time. To keep your home sparkling this Diwali, our new cordless, stick vacuum cleaner has been engineered to mimic our human behaviour, so that it cleans from all sides of the nozzle, even on the backwards stroke providing the fastest cordless cleaning experience! The LED lights on the nozzle reveals hidden dust to ensure its spotless for your guests.

Not just with cooking and cleaning, during Diwali, which is a festival of lights with fireworks all around, Philips has you covered with their Air Purifiers 3000i, which has a three-layer filter to remove 99.97 per cent of airborne allergens. Therefore, you can rest assured that you have the best equipment which protects you and your family from all the respiratory problems by keeping the air indoor clean.

For more details click here.