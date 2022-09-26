Design Par Excellence

Peek into the $1.4 bn impressive project of The Royal Atlantis Resort and Residences that is grabbing everyone’s attention for right reasons

by Anam Khan Published: Mon 26 Sep 2022, 8:00 AM

Sol Kerzner built the legendary city of Atlantis from ground up between 1994 and 1998, or, more precisely, from the seafloor to the heavens. With its massive project, Atlantis The Royal, which seems idyllic to aware eyes, the group is now prepared to capture all of the world’s attention.

Dubai has received a new colossal masterpiece, this one costing a total of $1.4 billion, which attracted considerable interest even before it was introduced to the market. Along with 231 serviced houses and apartments, some of which have private plunge pools and terraced gardens, two spectacular towers with 37 and 43 stories offer visitors 795 rooms and suites.

The Concept Of Luxury

Sol Kerzner has extended the metropolis Atlantis city with a chic and contemporary design at Atlantis The Royal. This brand-new Dubai landmark is ready to welcome you to an experience that will change the way you think about luxury. Visitors will be astounded when they enter the lobby, which looks out into extravagant fountains and fire displays in the open area beyond, which is situated close to the Atlantis resort on The Palm’s crescent. The Sky Bridge, which unites the project’s two towers and has a pool and an attractive lounge 95 metres above the ground with views of the Palm, is unquestionably the project’s showpiece.

The Resort also has 45 on-site dining options and 92 swimming pools. Work up an appetite before dining at one of the 10 restaurants, which are run by seven world-class celebrity chefs, including Heston Blumenthal and Costas Spiliadis. It boasts a spectacular rooftop with a 90-metre infinity sky pool, a 3,000 sq metre wellness haven, and beachfront access to the longest stretch of privately accessed beach. Dream up the perfect event and make it happen in one of Atlantis, Royal’s spectacular venues, which include a ballroom for upwards of 600 delegates, a business centre, a bridal lounge, and sprawling lawns for outdoor recess. The property also guarantees a luxurious spa experience that offers the best of wellness and relaxation.

An Artistic Challenge

Although the outcome is spectacular, it was difficult to create Atlantis The Royal. The two towers and the Sky Bridge joining them required almost 45,000 tonnes of steel rebar, 5,500 tonnes of structural steel, and 130,000 sq metre of glass-reinforced concrete.

This architectural marvel by Sol Kerzner was brought to life by experts in interior design, architecture, real estate, and luxury resort development. The dream team used their skills and imagination to design this architectural wonder to life with a water feature design. French interior designer Sybille de Margerie emphasised flair and creativity at the Resort. For more than 20 years, she has been redesigning the interiors of upscale properties.

The Resort’s opulent and complex architecture was skillfully crafted by Kohn Pederson Fox (KPF) Associates, to everyone’s delight. Value and innovation were provided by the global real estate consultant Knight Frank.

Address For Entertainment

The new Atlantis The Royal is only a short distance from the original Atlantis hotel. The two properties feature over two kilometres of pristine, privately owned beachfront, only accessible to guests.

Together, the two hotels are designed to form the ultimate entertainment destination. Of course, everyone staying at the resort get free access to the famous Atlantis waterpark and the onsite beach club called White Beach.

Lavish Gastronomy Delights

Mich Turner, a pioneering baker, has opened her first atelier bakery outside of the UK, at Atlantis The Royal. Turner founded Little Venice Cake Company (LVCC) in 1999, and her award-winning designs of couture cakes continue to be an inspiration for many.

Turner is an award-winning entrepreneur and author of seven internationally published books, the most recent ‘Everyday Bakes to Showstopper Cakes’. Turner has the credentials to create the perfect cakes and bakes. Living up to her name of ‘Star Baker’, Turner has created cakes for celebrities and international royalty including Queen Elizabeth, Pierce Brosnan, Sir Paul McCartney, Emma Thompson, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, Gordon Ramsay and David Beckham.

Nestled in the heart of the resort, LVCC will offer guests and visitors several distinct experiences. Those with a sweet tooth can purchase a slice, or a whole cake to take away — from posh doughnuts to afternoon tea loaf cakes, homemade fudge and florentines, fresh fruit tarts, exquisite chocolate cupcakes, brownies and biscuits as well as a selection of stylish piñata and fresh layer cakes.

Another restaurant that is recognised as a finest Mediterranean seafood restaurants in the world, Estiatorio Milos headed by Chef Costas Spiliadis introduces gourmands to high-end Hellenic food, drinks and hospitality that is infused with a philosophy of simplicity.

The satisfying experience at the restaurant encompasses the time-honoured virtue of hospitality and embracing dining as an act of sharing. Every dish is served in its most basic form, highlighting the flavours and freshness of the ingredients with a brush of Aegean rock salt or a drizzle of olive oil from centuries-old Koroneiki olive trees. This includes the freshly caught fish and Greek wild oysters as well as the ceviches and tzatziki.

Saying that Atlantis The Royal is a fusion of many cuisines under one roof would not be a lie. Both visitors and locals would find this to be a worthwhile culinary adventure at the resort.