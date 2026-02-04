Dentons Mauritius: Facilitating cross border transactions across Africa, Asia and the Middle East

Dentons Mauritius is an integral part of Dentons, the world’s largest global law firm, blending international reach with strong local roots. Formed in 2018 through the merger of Mardemootoo Solicitors and Balgobin Chambers, the firm embodies the “local and global” model.

Firmly embedded in Mauritius and Africa, Dentons Mauritius provides full-service legal support, including cross-border corporate advisory, commercial litigation, international arbitration, employment, and dispute resolution.

Mauritius’ strategic location at the crossroads of Africa, Asia and the Middle East, along with trade frameworks like the CECPA with India, growing cooperation with the UAE, and a broad treaty network, strengthens its appeal for international investors.

With its hybrid legal system, independent judiciary, and forward-looking regulation, Mauritius remains a trusted financial centre and arbitration hub, making Dentons Mauritius a natural partner for Gulf investors seeking stability and strategic access to Africa.

As part of Dentons’ global network across 87+ locations, the firm offers clients a single, integrated legal team for multi-jurisdictional matters, ensuring consistency, efficiency, and effective risk management.

Legal activity is driven by financial services, M&A, Africa-focused investments, and private wealth structuring. As Priscilla Balgobin-Bhoyrul notes: “Private wealth and family office advisory is a major area of growth. High-net-worth individuals and families are attracted by Mauritius’ succession and asset-protection framework, the absence of inheritance tax, and the availability of sophisticated trust and foundation regimes.”