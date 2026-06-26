Dye Global Immigration stands apart from many immigration firms because of its truly international perspective combined with deep US immigration expertise. Founded by Michael B. Dye, a former US diplomat, the firm understands the unique challenges faced by businesses, investors, professionals, and families navigating cross-border mobility and relocation to the United States.

We provide a full spectrum of US immigration services, including employment-based and family-based immigration, investor and entrepreneur visas, citizenship and naturalisation matters, immigration waivers, and permanent residence solutions tailored to each client’s long-term goals.

A cornerstone of our practice is the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. We have assisted investors and their families from around the world in obtaining US permanent residence through qualifying investments. Following recent reforms, EB-5 continues to attract significant interest because it offers a direct pathway to a Green Card for investors, their spouses, and dependent children. For many families, it also creates opportunities for world-class education, business expansion, and long-term residency in the United States. As demand for investment-based immigration solutions continues to grow, the EB-5 program remains an attractive pathway for qualified investors seeking permanent residence for themselves and their families.

Our support extends well beyond visa filings. We guide clients through every stage of the immigration process, including strategic planning, petition preparation, USCIS case management, consular processing, compliance requirements, and post-approval matters. This end-to-end approach helps ensure a smoother and more predictable immigration journey.

As US immigration regulations continue to evolve, we remain committed to keeping clients informed through proactive guidance and tailored legal strategies. By closely monitoring policy developments, we help businesses, investors, and families navigate changing requirements with confidence.

For businesses considering expansion into the United States, and for families planning a move, our advice is simple: start early. A well-planned immigration strategy can save time, reduce uncertainty, and create a smoother path to achieving long-term goals in the US.

Readers interested in learning more about our US immigration and EB-5 investor services can visit www.mikedyelaw.com or contact our Middle East office via WhatsApp or phone at +974 3131 3081to schedule a consultation with our immigration attorney.