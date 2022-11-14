Delivering Utmost Care

The UAE ranks amongst the top 10 countries with high rates of diabetes. According to the 2021 World Bank data, 16 per cent of the UAE population between the ages of 20-79 suffers from this disease. The UAE government is actively working to reduce the numbers through a multi-pronged approach that includes raising awareness of the disease, encouraging early check-ups, promoting healthy lifestyles through fitness programmes, and funding diabetic research by international bodies.

The Three Types Of Diabetes

There are three types of diabetes: Type 1, Type 2 and Gestational Diabetes. The body cannot make or use insulin effectively in all three conditions.

Type 1

Type 1 diabetes usually starts in childhood and is a lifelong condition. It occurs due to the loss of insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. Patients with Type 1 diabetes may develop dehydration as the body secretes excess sugar through the urine. They may also experience weight loss, excessive thirst and urination, and other symptoms.

Risk factors

•Family history: If any family member has it, it increases the chances, and a simple blood test can diagnose it.

•Diseases, infections, and injuries to the pancreas: Inhibit its ability to make insulin.

•Autoimmune conditions: People with a family history of autoimmune disorders could be at risk for Type 1 diabetes.

TYPE 2

The more common of the three types of diabetes, Type 2, occurs due to the body developing insulin resistance. It produces insulin but cannot use it to control blood sugar due to various factors (see below). The most significant causes of Type 2 diabetes are lifestyle factors.

Risk factors

•Family history: If a family member or close relative has diabetes, it increases the chances of your inheriting diabetes.

•Poor dietary habits: Processed foods, sugary items, fast foods, and overeating leads to a spike in blood sugar.

•Being overweight: Poor dietary habits cause fat accumulation in the body, especially in the abdominal area, leading to insulin resistance and Type 2 diabetes.

•Sedentary lifestyle: A lack of physical activity leads to weight gain that can lead to diabetes.

•Blood pressure and cholesterol: Poor diet, lack of physical activity and being overweight are all lifestyle factors leading to high blood pressure and cholesterol, thus promoting the onset of diabetes.

•Polycystic ovarian syndrome: It is characterised by irregular menstrual cycles, excess hair growth, acne, and polycystic ovaries and raising the risk of diabetes.

Gestational diabetes

It occurs in some women during pregnancy leading to higher blood sugar and increasing the chances of becoming diabetic later. It is typically diagnosed between week 24 to week 28 of pregnancy, when the hormones produced by the placenta make the cells more resistant to insulin. So, the pancreas produces extra insulin to combat the issue and the excessive glucose results in gestational diabetes.

Risk factors

•Age: Women older than 25 years of age.

•Family history of diabetes or prediabetes.

•Gestational diabetes with previous pregnancies.

•Being overweight.

The importance of early diagnosis

An early diagnosis is a critical factor in controlling diabetes. Please consult a doctor if you have any of the risk factors mentioned above.

Our advice

•Be aware of what makes your blood sugar level rise and fall in your daily routine.

•Eliminate foods that spike sugar. Eat more fresh vegetables and selected fruits as recommended by the doctor.

•Exercise at least five times a week.

•Learn stress-controlling techniques such as meditation, yoga or nature walks.