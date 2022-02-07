Delivering the ‘larger than life’ experience

Diversifying their reach in electronics technologies, Panasonic is creating an portfolio of breathtaking experiences

by Rhonita Patnaik Published: Mon 7 Feb 2022, 11:39 AM Last updated: Mon 7 Feb 2022, 11:47 AM

Panasonic, one of the strategic sponsors at the Japan Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai, providing immersive projection mapping and mist solutions, will showcase the country’s strides in technological innovation, centuries-old wisdom and skills. A leading provider of innovative solutions for past World Expos, including the Expo Milano 2015, Panasonic aims to create a real immersive entertainment experience for visitors through its partnership.

Upholding the theme of Expo ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and in line with the Japan pavilion’s theme ‘Where ideas meet’, the brand will unveil a slew of firsts in the region. The innovations to be unveiled at the show include newest solutions for indoor air quality and IOT enabled connected homes, promising healthy, safe and convenient spaces in the new normal. The tech giant has also created an immersive environment with colour-rich images at the Japan Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai, with the PT-RCQ10, 1- chip DLP projectors. Rich colour harmonizer achieves vibrant colour reproduction while smooth pixel drive 1—axis pixel—wobbling expresses fine detail beyond the panel resolution.

“Panasonic has built a legacy at Expo shows right from the Japan World Exposition in 1970, ever since the brand has introduced pathbreaking technologies and supported multiple pavilions with cutting edge projection and mapping solutions. The World Expos have provided a platform to showcase our expertise in creating technologies that have made millions of homes a better place to live for over 100 years. We are delighted, as always, to be a part of this global celebration of innovation creativity and hope to create one of the most talked-about pavilions at the Expo,” commented Hiroyuki Shibutani, Managing Director, Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa.

"Healthy environments and clean air are critical to people's wellbeing at home and business facilities. With the increasing risk of diseases contracted from airborne bacteria and viruses, we think it is imperative to create solutions that ensure safe indoor air for everyone. Thus, we have come up with the 'Quality Air for Life' concept that aims to contribute to the creation of healthy environments around the world with our innovative products designed for the new normal, and will introduce some of the leading technologies in this segment at the Expo 2020 Dubai to the region and the wider world," commented Eiji Ito, Managing Director of Panasonic Life Solutions Middle East and Africa (PLSMEA), a division of Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa FZE.

Panasonic has always managed to deliver the best technology with full efficiency. With its ability to constantly innovate, Panasonic kept the ethos of ‘A Better Life, A Better World’ through its amazing offerings. With the revolutionary visual experience, Panasonic’s PT-RQ50K, 3-Chip DLP Projector, created a colour-gamut expression at Tokyo Olympics 2020. With an overwhelming native 4k experience, this laser projector deliver vibrant, pure and powerful colour visuals for a truly immersive audience experience across live events. This projector with world’s brightest 50,000 lumens has also helped bring the Tokyo games to life.