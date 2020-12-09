Heriot-Watt University Dubai enjoys extensive links with industry partners who often seek students and graduates for work placements and employment.

Heriot-Watt University is the first British university to set up a campus in Dubai. Since its launch in Dubai in 2005, the University has been offering highly acclaimed degree programmes that meet the specific demands of local business and industry.

Heriot-Watt University Dubai has been consistently ranked as a top provider of higher education, from teaching excellence and research performance to student satisfaction and graduate employability. The KHDA Higher Education Classification (in partnership with QS) has awarded a five-star rating in 2019 and 2020. As a globally connected University with campuses in Scotland, Dubai and Malaysia, the learning outcomes and teaching standards remain the same wherever a Heriot-Watt student is located.

Heriot-Watt University Dubai remains focused on providing an enriched learning experience and delivering outstanding graduate outcomes. In response to the challenges of the current times, the University adopted the Responsive Blended Learning (RBL) model, which combines active, supported online learning with contextually appropriate face-to-face learning opportunities.

All programmes are tailored to equip students with the skills required to meet real world industry challenges and to succeed in a competitive marketplace. Heriot-Watt University Dubai enjoys extensive links with industry partners who often seek students and graduates for work placements and employment.

A brand-new campus at Dubai Knowledge Park is set to open in 2021 that will further enhance the student experience with a digitally enabled learning environment. The campus will feature a dedicated student hub, a central Student Services Centre for administration support, enhanced library and social learning spaces, as well as a wide range of digitally enhanced classrooms, seminar rooms, studios, and laboratories, including a state-of-the-art robotarium.

Top courses include BBA (Hons) Bachelor of Business Administration; MA Interior Architecture and Design; MSc International Accountancy and Finance; MSc Advanced Mechanical Engineering (part-time); MSc Business Psychology with Coaching; MSc Commercial Management and Quantity Surveying; MSc Data Science; MSc Design Management; MSc Real Estate Management and Development; MSc Construction Project Management; and MSc Managing Innovation.

Heriot-Watt University Dubai also offers discounts and scholarships to students who qualify for them. The new 'HWUD Community Award' offers a discount of Dh5,000 and will be awarded to any student (foundation, undergraduate or postgraduate) applying and paying their tuition fee deposit for a January 2021 start, before December 11, 2020.

Interested students can obtain more information about Heriot-Watt degree programmes and the newly launched scholarships at the Open Day on Friday, December 11 from 3pm to 6pm at Block 14, Dubai Knowledge Park.

Prof Ammar Kaka

Provost and Vice Principal, Heriot-Watt University Dubai

We are a globally connected university. Our degrees are professionally accredited and highly valued, and we have been consistently ranked as one of the top providers of higher education across a number of key university ratings, including a five-star rating from KHDA in 2019 and 2020. Our students continue to enjoy the many benefits of an enriched learning environment and feel a strong sense of belonging with our pioneering Responsive Blending Learning (RBL). Most importantly, our industry-backed degree programmes and extensive links with business translate into outstanding graduate outcomes which will enable our students to be fit for the future.

STUDENT TESTIMONIAL



Tanishi Mathur, BEng (Hons) Electrical and Electronic Engineering

The best part about studying at Heriot-Watt University Dubai is how supportive and helpful all members of staff are. Our professors' doors are always open to students to not only discuss classwork and assignments, but also to bounce off any ideas regarding competitions or external projects that we might be interested in. Apart from that, the university provides us access to an online inventory full of papers and other research material dated back to 50 years. Our lab facilities are excellent and give us the freedom to explore our creative instincts.