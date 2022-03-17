Delivering Exceptional Education to Nurture Bright Minds

Giles Pruett, Executive Principal

Arcadia’s focused and committed dedication to imparting quality education is reaping rewards for the institution

Published: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 10:14 AM Last updated: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 10:16 AM

Arcadia’s vision of nurturing lifelong learning is brought to life through the intentional enrichment of an extended day which allows us, not only to focus on getting the best from our academic learning opportunities, but also creating space and time to embed co-curricular learning experiences, which focus on 21st century skills, cross-curricular topics, critical and creative thinking and real-life connections. Arcadia Lifelong Learning Skills (ALLS) help to lay the foundations for cognitive, behavioural and social development right from the very first steps of the early childhood framework until the lifecycle finishes in Year 13 with the English National Curriculum A Level programme.

Arcadia learning opportunities are accentuated through connections between our founding pillars of achievement, namely: academic excellence, the arts, sport, digital innovation, social enterprise and adventure. Every child is therefore, exposed to the implementation of an exceptional programme, led by serious, highly-qualified and experienced professionals. Our teaching and coaching talent hails mostly from the UK with first class degrees promoting specialism in all five phases of learning from age 3-18. Both our premium-plus sites boast state-of-the-art facilities and were designed purposefully for learning by the renowned architect Godwin Austen Johnson.

As a reward for our outstanding contribution to education, in December 2021 Arcadia School was awarded the distinguished accolade of ‘Best new school’ in the UAE over the last six years by an independent panel from Which School Advisor and we currently host an NPS score of +74 from our families for parent satisfaction.