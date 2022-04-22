Delivering Excellence in Orthopaedics and sports Medicine

The specialised hospital provides one-of-kind range of Orthopaedic and Neuro Spine treatments that are on par with global standards

Published: Fri 22 Apr 2022, 9:00 AM

The alarming levels of Vitamin D deficiency amongst the UAE citizens and residents, augmented by their sedentary work routines and physically inactive lifestyles, have catapulted the community's prevalence of arthritis and degenerative bone, joint and muscular conditions. The inadequate provision for world-class Orthopaedic and Spine care in the region prompted Adam Vital Hospital’s entry into the Dubai healthcare landscape.

Adam Vital Hospital is a specialised Orthopaedics and Neuro Spine Centre of Excellence. Its decades-old origin in Munich (Germany) offers advance musculoskeletal medicine based on a vetted and acclaimed German model of care. Adam Vital Hospital is an avid advocate of Clinical Service Line Rationalisation to streamline patient access, ensure clinical excellence and drive operational efficiencies in the UAE healthcare ecosystem. Intrinsically built on such core values, the Integrated and Sub-specialised Orthopaedics and Neuro Spine care model at Adam Vital Hospital is driven by the highly qualified multidisciplinary team of American and European Board Certified Consultants, Interventional Pain Medicine Specialists, Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Therapists and Allied Health Experts with extensive local experience to ensure excellent clinical outcomes.

Adam Vital Hospital offers 24x7 advanced Orthopaedics and Neuro Spine Care in a contemporarily designed facility, supported by well-equipped and modern diagnostic imaging centre (MRI, CT, X-Ray, DEXA and Ultrasound), clinical laboratory, physio and rehab centre and Orthopaedics and Spine Emergency Centre. The 60 bed facility, including plush Royal and VIP rooms with four technologically sophisticated major operation theatre rooms, is thoughtfully planned to ensure evidence-based medicine and excellent patient experience.

The 360 degree, Sports Medicine Centre at Adam Vital Hospital, is integrated with a robust and first of its kind physiotherapy and rehabilitation practice in the region, with some of the most unique and advanced technological infrastructure including a biomechanical lab to alleviate pain, expedite recovery, restore function and improve performance.

Dubai is one of the top 10 medical tourism destinations in the world, with Orthopaedic and Spine diseases ranking amongst the top three diagnoses. The Visiting Doctor's Programme at Adam Vital Hospital hosts some of the globally most renowned Orthopaedic and Spine Surgeons to offer world-class care to patients right in the heart of Dubai city without having to travel all the way to the US and Europe. One of its kind Limb Lengthening and Deformity Correction Center at Adam Vital Hospital works in close collaboration with the local and international Government agencies to treat some of the most rarest and complex limb deformities in children and adults from across the globe. The hospital has a dedicated International Patient Care Team to offer customised and affordable medical tourism packages.