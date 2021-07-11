Delivering excellence

Brand Plus Marketing has come out of the pandemic even stronger than before by remodelling its strategy and adding its personal touch to each project

From its humble beginnings of serving one client, Brand Plus Marketing, a part of Shahid Latif Sheikh (SLS) Group, now has a portfolio of several national and international clientele. The credit goes to its CEO Shahid Latif Sheikh’s foresight, ambition and dedication that turned a modest business into a multi-million dollar success story spread across the region with branches in Jeddah, Riyadh, Dubai and Manama.

The company is a leader in the marketing and advertising industry, headquartered in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Since its inception 21 years ago, Sheikh has turned the group into a conglomerate with marketing services such as advertising, media bookings, creative services, events production and management, public relations and catering and restaurant businesses under its umbrella. It operates in the GCC with a focus on Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain.

The company began as a boutique agency in Jeddah and strategically continues to remain so after two decades in the industry while expanding into other countries. “We take great pride in being a boutique agency because this gives us an edge and better focus towards our clients. For us, quality is above quantity. We are very passionate and focused about providing personalised services to all our clients, which practically make us their in-house agency,” said Sheikh.

Brand Plus Marketing has several advantages over its competitors in the market. It hires purely local talent, which ensures that any creatives and content writing appeals to the target market. It also has a full-fledged team of in-house designers, content writers and its own production facilities, providing a massive benefit on cost, especially for fabrication jobs. It also has the upper hand in media buying, which the company leverages for its clients.

Sheikh iterated that while Covid-19 has challenged the dynamics of business, positivity and laser focus was key to surviving and growing during this time. “We are lucky that we operate from Saudi Arabia, a country where the government has taken extreme measures and all possible assistance for its citizens and residents to counter this pandemic,” said Sheikh.

According to him, Brand Plus Marketing also struggled to sustain the business, so the team strategised and planned for the days ahead. The company followed the motto, ‘When the going gets tough, the tough gets going’. It adopted a ‘Cost Optimisation’ approach and chose projects carefully. It also took into consideration that clients are going through a

financial crunch too and extended flexible payment options and other additional services. As Brand Plus believes in acting like a client’s own in-house agency, it focused more on this and became extremely service-oriented.

“I would like to credit the support of my two sons Anas Latif Sheikh and Abdul Rahim Sheikh for their vision and strategies during the pandemic, which has helped counter the challenges faced by the company,” he added.

Under the wise, dynamic and able leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Arabia rolled out Vision 2030 under which several mega projects have been launched. This is an immense boost for the entire economy creating a variety of investment opportunities. SLS Group is looking to consolidate as well as expand its portfolio further across the region “The vision of the rulers of the UAE, the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, have created an attractive market for businesses and we believe this will be our opportunity to grow further,” concluded Sheikh.