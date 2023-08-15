Delivering Confidence Through Quality

With exceptional competence in building materials, ACME Building Materials Trading LLC is known for its customer-centric approach with premium quality products

Harish Sherigar, Managing Director, ACME Building Materials Trading LLC

Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 11:16 AM Last updated: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 11:19 AM

ACME Building Materials Trading LLC is one of the leaders in the timber industry offering a broad range of premium quality products like plywood, MDF, hard wood, white wood etc. ACME is associated with a wide range of suppliers across the world, mainly from Malaysia, India, Burma, Indonesia, China, Africa, Europe, South America and US, thus ensuring the availability of widest range of products to its customers. Its esteemed customer base, ranges from the biggest infrastructure developers, property developers, event management, interior decorators, boat builders to small time traders, retailers etc., not only in UAE but also across Middle East, Asia, Europe, Africa, and other parts of the globe.

In recent years, the UAE has witnessed the development of several mega projects, which has not only redefined its position as the business hub across Middle East, but also a global leader in the tourism industry.ACME is proud to be a part of this glorious development of the UAE, as it has been closely associated with many mega projects like Burj Khalifa, Grand Hayat, Madinat Jumeirah, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Metro, Palm Island, Yas Island, Expo 2020 Dubaietc. The recent signing of CEPA with India, has assisted ACME to further boost the trading volume with India. ACME has warmly welcomed this landmark deal, as this would unlock infinite opportunities and take the economic and commercial engagements to the next level.

Success Factor and Accolades

One of the key strategies of ACME is customer satisfaction and the significant driving forces for this, are the supreme quality, competitive pricing, flexibility, delivery schedule, coupled with tailor-made payment models, product demonstration etc. ACME offers the widest range of products, most of them are unique, renowned for their quality, durability, reliability and consistency. In fact, year after year, ACME is pledging to raise the bar of its customer satisfaction index with innovative business models and pioneering techniques, thus ensuring strong adherence to its company’s slogan.The company was honoured with ISO 9001:2008 in 2008. It has also taken an initiative to protect the forest and natural greenery by implementing the rules and regulations of Forest Stewardship Council. ACME is FSC certified and adheres to special policies such as no child labour, no forced labour, no discrimination among employees and has given freedom to its employees, the right for collective bargaining. Resilient to its growth prospects, ACME Building Materials Trading LLC, has set a vision, to be among the UAE’s Top 5 Building Material Companies, with its customers, suppliers, and employees, remaining the most valued members of this expansion dream.

A Trivial Beginning

“Rome was not built in a day and neither was ACME Building Materials Trading LLC,” remarks Harish Sherigar. After accumulating valuable work experience within building material firms in Muscat and Dubai, he took the initiative to establish his own enterprise — ACME Building Materials Trading LLC in 1999. Sherigar’s far-sighted vision, exceptional business acumen, sheer determination, never give up attitude, augmented with hard work, strategic development etc., have propelled ACME Building Materials, from a one-man show to one of the largest building material companies in the region. Today, the company has its headquarters and warehouse in FZE Technopark Dubai, along with other offices and warehouses in Ras Al Khor, Ras Al Khaimah and Oman.

Sherigar, a passionate singer, a movie producer, is also an active philanthropist, sponsoring numerous humanitarian projects, charities, orphanages, supporting poor students, providing medical facilities to the needy, as well as benevolent contributions towards cultural institutions, sports activities etc. A great human being, humble, cheerful, and a down-to-earth nature, Sherigar's dedication to contributing to society has elevated him to the esteemed and revered status of an NRE who hails from Karnataka and wields significant influence and respect.

Message for Indian diaspora

As India celebrates its Independence Day today, Indian expats in the UAE are proud of their motherland’s progress on becoming a global leader and its march towards a $5 trillion economy. According to the latest GDP from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India is now ranked the fifth-largest economy in the world. In nearly a decade time, India has leaped from the 11th place to the 5th place, a GDP growth rate that eclipses most of the world’s largest economies. On this glorious occasion, our heartily congratulations to this great nation and we pray for the continued progress, prosperity, development, harmony and peaceful coexistence in India.