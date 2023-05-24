Define Your Own Success This September 2023

Middlesex University Dubai remains the largest British higher education institution in Dubai (KHDA Open Data 2023)

Published: Wed 24 May 2023, 10:45 AM

With over 4,800 students from more than 120 nationalities who have chosen to study their world-class UK degrees at MDX Dubai, our unrivalled student experience with a difference makes us the largest UK university in Dubai licensed by KHDA. Here is how you can find your pathway to success with us this September.

Your learning will be highly immersive

Led by expert faculty, your classes will be engaging, practical and innovative, focused on learning inspired by real-life industry. You’ll collaborate with your classmates from across the globe in state-of-the-art facilities designed to equip you with the latest expertise in the field.

We support you to jump headfirst into your chosen profession

Make sure to take advantage of the opportunities offered to you: undertake an internship or work placement, seek career counselling from our Careers and Employability team, attend exclusive field trips, enter industry competitions, and study for additional certifications. You never know where your path could take you. Take the Law students in our Mooting Society for example – they’ve made a name for themselves in the legal field as the best mooting team in the UAE (NICA Law School Moot Court Ranking).

We empower you to combine your interests and academic pursuits

The best education offers a harmony between personal and professional achievement – and that’s what you’ll receive as an MDX Dubai student. With over 70 programmes to choose from and an extensive calendar of student activities, events, sports teams and social clubs, you can be sure that you’ll find an extracurricular activity at MDX Dubai that complements what you learn in the classroom, develops your teamwork skills, and moulds you into a leader. These are all soft skills and experiences that are highly coveted by employers.

You can help solve challenges influencing the world around you

Our students are offered unique opportunities to take part in impactful community initiatives, such as those led by our Institute of Sustainable Development (ISD). ISD’s recent festival 'For The Love of The Planet' provided an excellent opportunity for students to collaborate with the region’s game-changing companies on solutions to challenges presented by climate change. Each day at MDX Dubai brings with it the opportunity to explore sustainability practices from all learning perspectives.

You’ll receive an extensive range of support throughout your studies

Our support teams including our Centre for Academic Success (CAS) will work with you to ensure that you receive support for your individual needs. Whether you are looking to boost your digital literacy; learn how to use the academic resources on campus effectively; seek counselling support; or even help your fellow students thrive at university as a Student Learning Assistant or Inclusivity Champion, CAS is the dedicated space where students can seek in-person or online guidance from specialist staff.

As we look forward to our 19th year providing a leading British education in the UAE, we invite you to transform your dreams into reality by choosing one of our careers-focused programmes this September 2023.

We can’t wait to see all you achieve. Visit www.mdx.ac.ae/september2023 to start your journey today.

"An empowering student experience is all about giving our students the tools to create their own success. This is what makes the Middlesex University Dubai experience different. Combining industry-focused academic learning, careers and employability support, and the opportunity to expand on their classroom education with field trips, internships, competitions, and a wide range of social clubs and sports teams ensures that our students graduate as well-rounded individuals who are ready to create a positive impact in their communities and organisations. Whether you are passionate about entrepreneurship, a sporting champion, a budding filmmaker, the next top lawyer or anything in between, you will find your place in our welcoming community.” — Professor Cody Paris, Deputy Director Research and Business.

Student Testimonial

Over the past year, Middlesex University Dubai has become my second home where I have had numerous unforgettable experiences. It all began with the fun learning environment created by the lecturers to help us throughout the programme. There is always something going on, whether it is weekly events, outdoor trips or competitions hosted by Middlesex. Being proactive and seizing the opportunities provided by Middlesex has made me a confident person. I am eagerly looking forward to my second year starting in September 2023.” — Roselle Tanya Joseph, BA Honours Business Management (Supply Chain and Logistics)