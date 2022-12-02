Dedicated To Succeed

Rashed A. Al Ansari, CEO of Al Ansari Exchange reiterates the company’s resolve to contributeto the continued success of the UAE

Published: Fri 2 Dec 2022, 12:00 AM

As we join the entire nation to celebrate the National Day today, we are extremely proud of our country's remarkable journey over the past 51 years. Today, as we stand tall, we are reminded of the history of our country, which has made incredible achievements in numerous fields under the flag of the Union. This historic day reflects the sense of belonging to one's country, the devotion to our great leaders, and the principles and ideals of the Union instilled by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his brothers. On this occasion, we, at Al Ansari Exchange, send our warmest greetings to the leadership and the citizens of the UAE. We reiterate our commitment and express our allegiance to the nation, its principal values and visions. We also reaffirm our dedication to the UAE's growth and pledge to help pave the way for a brighter future in keeping with the ambitious objectives of our country. Furthermore, we would like to congratulate the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Members of the UAE Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, for successfully guiding the nation towards a brighter and more prosperous future.