Decarbonising the UAE’s hard-to-abate sectors for a net-zero future

Heavy industries that once fuelled economic growth are now under scrutiny for their significant role in carbon emissions.

While the industrial sector accounts for nearly 30 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, in the UAE, the challenge is especially pressing. The country’s industrial landscape, anchored by sectors such as aluminium, steel, and cement, generated 103 million metric tonnes of CO₂ in 2019 alone. With the government’s ambitious goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, the need for a transformative shift in these industries has never been clearer.

The UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology has laid out a comprehensive ‘Industrial Decarbonisation Roadmap’ that aims to slash emissions by an impressive 93 per cent by 2050. This is no small feat, especially for sectors that have long been considered ‘hard-to-abate’ due to their reliance on high-energy processes.

As a leading energy solutions provider, Ducab Group embraces its responsibility to national goals by adopting a multi-faceted approach to sustainability, driving initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint. Among its key initiatives is the Blade Smart Factory, a state-of-the-art facility that leverages Industry 4.0 technologies to optimise resource use and minimize waste. By implementing these cutting-edge solutions, the factory is reducing energy consumption by 30 per cent, waste by 20 per cent, and improving resource use by 15 per cent.

Alongside its focus on efficiency, Ducab Group has made significant investments in clean energy. The Jebel Ali facility now boasts two solar photovoltaic (PV) plants, generating 50 per cent of the factory’s energy needs, aligning with Dubai’s goal of ensuring 75 per cent of its energy comes from clean sources by 2050. Beyond its own facilities, Ducab has supported more than 30 renewable energy projects worldwide, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, one of the largest solar installations in the world. Through these efforts, Ducab is playing a key role in advancing clean energy infrastructure and reinforcing the UAE’s net-zero ambitions. Recognising that the path to decarbonisation is a collective effort, Ducab has forged a strategic partnership with Schneider Electric to further strengthen its ESG and decarbonisation strategies. This collaboration focuses on reducing emissions across all scopes. The path to net-zero for the UAE’s industrial sector is formidable, but a holistic sustainability approach is proving that it’s achievable. By integrating clean energy, embracing smart manufacturing, and fostering strategic partnerships, Ducab Group offers a practical blueprint for other industries. With sustainability at the core of business strategies, the industrial sector can meet decarbonisation goals while adapting to a world that increasingly prioritises environmental responsibility.

The writer is Group CEO of Ducab.