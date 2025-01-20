Davos 2025: CEOs Opinions That Matter

This year World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos will take place from January 20-24, 2025. As the leaders from around the globe will convene under the theme ‘Collaboration for the Intelligent Age’ at Davos, Invest GCC publishing the leading CEO’s opinions that matter:

Muzaffar Rizvi







Abdullatif Almulla, Chairman of Imdaad Group

The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting has long been an unparalleled platform for exchanging ideas, forging impactful partnerships, and addressing critical global challenges. The 2025 theme, “Collaborating for the Intelligent Age,” is both timely and relevant as we navigate the dual forces of rapid technological advancement and complex global dynamics. As world leaders convene in Davos, we look forward to meaningful deliberations that inspire sustainable progress and unlock transformative opportunities for businesses, communities, and the planet. Imdaad fully supports this forward-looking agenda and remains committed to leveraging innovation and collaboration to shape a smarter, more sustainable future.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), affirmed that the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 represents a distinguished strategic platform, as it brings together prominent leaders and decision-makers across economic and developmental sectors to explore and analyse current economic challenges and opportunities.

He elucidated that the forum’s themes outline a holistic roadmap for future development across multiple sectors, with particular emphasis on digital transformation, underscoring the pivotal role of technology in advancing business ecosystems. Al Owais added that WEF 2025 offers a significant platform to exchange expertise and establish foundations that contribute to achieving sustainable economic development on a global scale.

Alex Lola, Chief Executive Officer of ATME

This year’s World Economic Forum brings to light the most prevalent issues dominating our industries today. We are in the midst of an age of ever-growing development, boosted by the latest technologies and a rapidly shifting economy. By bringing various sectors together, we can work towards tackling economic challenges and open doors to transformative industries. At ATME, we believe in the importance of driving global collaborations forward, leading to cross-connectivity between exchanges and more inclusive markets.

Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of LuLu Financial Holdings

The choice of theme for the 2025 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos — Collaboration for the Intelligent Age — reflects a recognition that technology and innovation are central to driving the global economy forward. Discussions at the forum will delve into reimagining growth, upskilling and reskilling the workforce, and harnessing transformative technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, and Robotics.

Davos 2025 will serve as a crucial reminder to political and corporate leadership that sustainable progress depends on bridging innovation with inclusivity, fostering global partnerships, and ensuring these advancements benefit humanity while addressing pressing challenges like inequality and climate change.

Rizwan Sajan, Chairman & Founder of Danube Group

At the 2025 World Economic Forum in Davos, the theme ‘Collaboration for the Intelligent Age’ highlights the need for unity in a rapidly evolving era of AI, data, and technology.

Intelligence thrives when diverse ideas combine to tackle challenges like sustainability, equity, and digital transformation. Businesses play a key role in shaping an inclusive future, and at Danube Group, we lead with smart solutions that benefit both innovation and communities.

The WEF 2025 agenda reminds us that technology’s true power lies in how we collaborate to use it responsibly, building a smarter, fairer, and more sustainable world together.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, Chief Executive Officer of Expo Centre Sharjah Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, emphasised that the World Economic Forum 2025 serves as a key global platform for envisioning the future of the global economy. He pointed to the forum’s themes centered on pivotal shifts in the fields of technology, digital economy, and environmental sustainability. Al Midfa noted that the forum remains instrumental in driving development toward a more integrated, resilient, and sustainable global economy. It provides an important opportunity to exchange insights on how to accelerate economic growth through innovation and fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors to stimulate investments in key areas such as technology and sustainable energy. Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice-President of HMD in the AMEA Region “AI in Every Hand, Transforming Lives.” AI is here, and if business and government leaders embrace the opportunities while managing the risks, it has the potential to transform industries, boost economies, and revolutionise public services. At the forefront of this transformation is the mobile industry, uniquely positioned to bring AI capabilities to billions. With smartphone adoption at an all-time high —an estimated 7.2 billion devices globally in 2024, growing at 7–8% annually — AI integration is rapidly expanding. Our mission is clear: to innovate responsibly, combining the best of AI and HI to create meaningful, human-centered technology. Shailesh Dash, Entrepreneur and Founder of Dash Venture Lab The Davos has always been one of the places where many important leaders and decision makers around the world have met to discuss the challenges facing the world’s economic and business environment and the factors which could have far reaching impact in the future. We have seen the world of politics and businesses having changed significantly in 2024 and technological developments which have far reaching impact on the society. Most business and industry leaders this year will be very much looking to know how the changed political leadership in the United States views the world as it tries to associate and collaborate with other parts of the world. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority and Sharjah Airport International Free Zone

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority and Sharjah Airport International Free Zone, affirmed that the WEF 2025 is one of the most prominent global gatherings that bring together business leaders, policymakers, and high-profile figures in both public and private sectors from across the world to discuss key economic issues and trends that contribute to shaping the contours of the future global economy. He emphasized the significance and relevance of the key themes slated for discussion at WEF 2025, most notably digital transformation, environmental sustainability, economic partnerships, human capital development, and public-private sector collaboration.