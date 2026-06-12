Daribatech: Closing the Gulf’s tax technology gap

The UAE’s e-invoicing mandate is the latest in a wave of material tax reforms sweeping across the region. It requires businesses to transmit digital invoices in real time through an Accredited Service Provider (ASP) regulated by the Federal Tax Authority. The mandatory go-live is set for January 1, 2027 for businesses above Dh50 million annual turnover.

Daribatech is a specialised tax technology company founded in the UAE with a single mission: to close the gap between the GCC's complex, fast-moving tax regulations and taxpayer’s enterprise systems.

For e-invoicing infrastructure in the UAE, Daribatech is powered by RTC Suite — one of Europe's most advanced e-invoicing platforms, with live deployments across more than 70 countries and a proven track record with major global enterprises. As a sole representative of RTC Suite, Daribatech operates a UAE-specific instance of the platform hosted within the Emirates. The result: full data sovereignty and a cybersecurity posture built to meet the requirements of the most security sensitive organisations in the country.

The mandate and why it matters

Daribatech’s view of the e-invoicing mandate goes beyond compliance. Every invoice transmitted and received through the system is a structured and machine-readable data point. That is a data asset most businesses have never had access to at this level of granularity. How businesses leverage this asset to increase both tax and operational efficiency will be key.

To activate that opportunity, Daribatech has developed the Dariba Control Studio (DCS) — an AI powered tax intelligence platform that sits above the e-invoicing infrastructure to extract business value from the transactional data layer. Most businesses will transmit their e-invoice data to the FTA and archive it. DCS activates it: real-time VAT compliance and reconciliation, audit risk signals, master data quality monitoring, and tax recovery. DCS turns e-invoicing data into a live intelligence window — integrating directly with existing SAP, Oracle, and any other mainstream ERP; built to supplement what entities already have but have not yet leveraged.

Global solutions - Local standards

Daribatech offers a full range of tax technology solutions, bringing the best in-class global solutions to the Gulf — from e-invoicing compliance and VAT recovery to BEPS Pillar 2 and R&D tax credits. The Gulf is not catching up to global digital tax infrastructure — it is leapfrogging, and Daribatech was created to help businesses move with it.

The timeline is tighter than it appears

The FTA recently extended the ASP appointment deadline to October 30, 2026, but this should not be read as additional preparation time. The appointment is an administrative milestone. What follows selection of an ASP — ERP integration, data mapping, PINT-AE format validation, testing, and user readiness — will take several months in complex environments. Organisations that begin now will arrive at the January 2027 go-live with confidence. Those that wait will arrive under pressure.

Daribatech was built in the Gulf, for the Gulf and for every business navigating what comes next.

For more information, visit: www.daribatech.com.