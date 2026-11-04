Damas jewellery: A golden glow for every moment

As the first diyas flicker to life and homes glow with warmth, Diwali arrives as a celebration of light, love and new beginnings. It is a time to gather with family, honour traditions passed down through generations and mark the moments that matter most. This season, Damas invites you to celebrate with jewellery that carries its own story, crafted to shine as brightly as the festival itself.

At Damas, every piece is shaped by skilled artisans who pour care into each detail, from the gleam of polished gold to the sparkle of hand-set stones. Like the stories shared around the Diwali lamp, Damas jewellery is made to be treasured, worn with pride and passed down through generations.

A Collection for Every Celebration

Ananya: An auspicious occasion deserves to be celebrated with grace. Ananya brings together beautiful, delicate pieces made for everyday elegance and festive gatherings alike.

Legacy: Inspired by traditional designs with a rich heritage, Legacy reimagines timeless craftsmanship for today. It is a new expression of elegance, rooted in the past and made for the present.

Maharani:Inspired by the splendour of Mughal gardens, Maharani is crafted in 22K gold with an antique finish and accented with rich red stones. Regal and refined, it is a natural choice for weddings and grand celebrations.

Rangoli: Just as rangoli patterns welcome light and prosperity into the home, the Rangoli collection celebrates the colour and joy of Diwali with captivating pieces designed to make a statement.

Celebrate with Golden Gifts

This Diwali, your celebration comes with something extra:

Free* 1g 22K Gold Coin: Receive a complimentary 1g 22K gold coin with every diamond jewellery purchase of Dh5,000*.

Free* Gift: Receive an exclusive Damas luxury candle with gold jewellery purchases of Dh10,000 and above*.

Light Up the Season

Whether you are choosing a gift for someone you love, adding a treasured piece to your own collection or preparing for a festive wedding, Damas has something to make this Diwali unforgettable. Visit your nearest Damas store and discover jewellery where every light tells a story.

Wishing you and your loved ones a happy and prosperous Diwali!

Explore more at www.damasjewellery.com/ae-en/explore-diwali/

*Terms and conditions apply.

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Offers valid until November 8, 2026.