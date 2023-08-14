Dal Kachori & Bun-Kebab Famous Burn’s Road Food Now In Sharjah

Relish the famous and delicious delicacies of Karachi at Rolla, Sharjah

By Kushmita Bose Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 3:54 PM

For Pakistanis, especially Karachiites, the iconic bun-kebab isn’t just a food but an expression of their identity. And the second largest community in the UAE is lucky to enjoy Burns Road’s (a food street in Krachi) famous bun-kebab in Sharjah.

Khatri Food Spot (former Fish Season Cafeteria) has received tremendous response from Karachiites since the company started its operations last year.

“Almost one-year back on August 14 (Pakistan’s Independence Day), we decided to explore the UAE market after receiving interests from our customers who visit our five branches in Karachi to open an outlet in the Emirate. And on December 2 (the UAE’s National Day), we launched our first branch in Sharjah,” said Shahzad Khatri, Chief Executive of Khatri Food Spot.

Bun-kebabs is widely considered the most beloved Pakistani street food, are thin shami kebab or potato patties in fluffy and milky buns with tangy chutney and crisp vegetables. The combination of South Asian flavours and chutney-drenched buns create a starkly different culinary experience from that of a burger.

Shahzad Khatri, Chief Executive of Khatri Food Spot.

“In Rolla (Sharjah), most of the outlets serve spicy food from the Punjab side, but we decided to introduce an authenticated food of Karachi so Pakistanis will enjoy Punjabi and Sindhi varieties in the same area. Ben-kebab, dal kachori, and Malai Mal Puri (a sweet dish) are our best-selling products,” Khatri told Khaleej Times during an interview.

“In light meal, we serve samosa, chana chat and dahi pori, among other items. Our products price range varies from as low as Dh2 for a samosa and Dh12 for Burns Road’s famous ben-kebab,” he said.

For many Pakistanis, he said bun-kebabs are intertwined with nostalgic family memories. “In most of the occasions in Karachi, ben kebab and dal kachori often represent a first experience of eating out or getting takeaway.”

To a question, Khatri said he has been in the food business since 1995.

“We have been successfully running five outlets in Karachi. As the demand of our best-selling products is on the rise so I have decided to expand operations in Pakistan and the UAE,” he said.

“We will expand our presence in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ajman by next year. In Pakistan, we will foray into Hyderabad and start another outlet next year. As of now, we only offer dine-in and takeaway but no delivery of orders,” he said.

To a question, he said all the ingredients used in the best-selling products are sourced from the local market. “We import some spices from Pakistan as we don’t compromise on quality,” he said.

In reply to a question about the customers, he said mostly families visited Rolla Square over the weekend. “This area is a ‘home away from home’ and has a huge footfall especially over weekends,” Khatri concluded.

