Dabico looks skyward as Middle East airports push for innovation and sustainability

With air traffic in the Middle East surging and sustainability climbing the aviation agenda, infrastructure providers are racing to keep pace. Dabico Airport Solutions, a global leader in airport systems, is betting big on the region and sees the UAE as a critical launchpad for its next phase of growth.

“In this region, airports are not only expanding, they’re setting benchmarks,” said Matteo Mancini, Managing Director for the Middle East at Dabico.

“The UAE and the wider Middle East are extremely important to us. These are some of the most advanced and forward-thinking airports in the world.”

Present in the UAE since 1995, Dabico’s presence in the emirates is now marking its 30th year. Mancini said this long-standing foothold gives the company a strategic edge.

“Being on the ground for three decades allows us to provide fast, localised support and be part of landmark aviation projects,” he added.

From tarmac to terminal

Dabico’s portfolio spans critical airport infrastructure: ground power units (GPUs), pre-conditioned air (PCA) systems, fuel systems, passenger boarding bridges (PBBs), and both pop-up and hatch pit systems. Its technologies are deployed across commercial aviation, military bases, and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities. “Our systems are built to make aircraft turnaround faster, safer, and greener,” Mancini said. “Whether it’s cooling the cabin before boarding or powering the aircraft without engines running, we’re addressing performance and sustainability in tandem.”

Nowhere is this more evident than in Dabico’s work with Emirates airline, one of its most high-profile regional partners.

“Emirates sets the bar extremely high in terms of operational excellence and passenger experience,” Mancini noted.

“We’re proud to support them, from enhancing comfort in extreme conditions with cutting-edge PCA units to integrating smart systems that optimise turnaround performance.”

Growth through acquisitions

Dabico’s recent spree of acquisitions, including specialist companies FMT and A-Bridge, has helped the firm broaden both its technical depth and market reach.

“These moves have been strategic and transformative,” said Mancini. “By integrating firms with specialised engineering capabilities, we now offer end-to-end airport solutions. It’s no longer just about selling equipment; it’s about being a partner in infrastructure development.”

Perhaps more crucially, the acquisitions have helped Dabico accelerate innovation. “We can now bring new technologies to market faster and respond more flexibly to customer needs,” he added.

Greener airports, smarter solutions

With global aviation under pressure to decarbonise, Dabico has aligned its business squarely with the sustainability agenda. In the Middle East, where new airport construction is booming, that alignment is opening doors. “Sustainability is at the heart of what we do,” Mancini said. “We’re helping airports transition away from diesel-powered ground handling equipment by offering electric-powered GPUs and PCA systems, drastically reducing carbon emissions.”

The company is also promoting life cycle thinking. “One key area is extending the life of existing infrastructure,” he added. “Our renewed passenger boarding bridges, A-Bridge, allow airports to significantly reduce their environmental footprint compared to full replacements.”

Underground infrastructure also plays a role. “Our below-ground systems reduce both noise pollution and energy waste. And importantly, all of this is designed to meet and exceed ICAO and IATA environmental standards,” he said.

Partnering for the long haul

For Dabico, the Middle East is more than just a growth market. It’s a proving ground for innovation. “We see it as a testbed for our latest technologies,” Mancini explained. “As iconic new airport projects are announced, we’re ready to bring smart, sustainable solutions to the table.”

The company positions itself not as a vendor, but as a strategic partner. “The aviation industry is going through rapid transformation,” he said. “Dabico is committed to shaping that future — whether through digital integration, sustainability, or global partnerships.”

After three decades in the UAE and with new acquisitions under its belt, Dabico is poised to play a larger role in the aviation infrastructure of tomorrow.