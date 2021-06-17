Cyprus Calling

Discover an island rich in history and culture, full of enthralling experiences and good times

The tiny island of Cyprus is bursting with charm, intertwining the dynamism of modern leisure with preserved cultural wonders. The nation is brimming with breathtaking turquoise shores, long sandy beaches and exciting excursions complemented by warm hospitality.

Fully vaccinated tourists from nations including the UAE are welcome to holiday in Cyprus and enjoy a quarantine-free stay. Children under the age of 12 are not required to undergo any testing. Children aged 12 to 18 will still be required to undergo testing as per the enforced protocol.

To enjoy the best holiday experience, here are our top picks to visit in the Mediterranean nation.

Nicosia

Steeped in history and culture, the charming old city is home to the largest concentration of art galleries, museums and historical monuments. Visitors can also explore the impressive Venetian walls that run across the city. Picturesque sites, stunning mountains and cobbled stones along with quaint villages, such as Kakopetria, Fikardou, Alona, among others, come into view when one moves beyond the city.

Limassol

Limassol is a bustling holiday resort, courtesy of its 15 km coastal strip, which is lined with charming eateries, shopping areas and leisure establishments. Packed with culture, it is home to the ancient city-kingdoms of Amathus and Kourion, complemented by mountainous villages and vibrant society.

Larnaca

Contrasting architecture, culture and civilisations converge in the district of Larnaca, giving visitors a rich insight into Cyprus' diverse landscape. The Church of Saint Lazarus and the Mosque of Hala Sultan are among the main attractions in the city, while intricate lace and silver handicrafts of Lefkara make for unforgettable souvenirs. The villages of Kato Drys, Vavla and Odou are a must-visit for their cosy ambience and relaxing vibe. Explore preserved sites, including the Choirokoitia, a significant Unesco World Heritage Site that revealed the region's societal evolution. The region of Larnaca is the perfect melting pot of history and diversity, amid nature's splendour.

Paphos

For tourists looking for an idyllic coast that combines resort living with natural beauty, the Paphos is the destination to be. Home to another Unesco Heritage Site, tourist attractions around the area converge around a quiet harbour and a medieval castle. The Katos Paphos is an archaeological playground, featuring remnants of historic value and incredible mosaics. Petra tou Romiou (Aphrodite's Rock) is a site full of magical tales, while the Monasteries of Agios Neofytos and Panagia Chrysorogiatissa showcase well-preserved structures that date back to the 18th century. The vast Paphos Forest, too, is a mystical mountain locality that is thriving with nature and a haven for those seeking a refreshing break from city clusters.

Troodos

No guide is complete without the Troodos mountain range. The refreshing destination is an oasis that cradles an unbeatable panorama of forest, valley and orchards. Traditional villages are scattered all about, some popular for their vineyards, while others renowned for folk art and weaving. Waterfalls and springs further open up to quench the thirst of both people and wildlife. It is also the location of Mount Olympus, which transforms into a ski escape for enthusiasts, come winter. The area is also known for its series of churches, monasteries and chapels.

