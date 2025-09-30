Curiosity begins here: Inspiring early years at Smart Vision School

Step into the Early Years classrooms at Smart Vision School and you will find a world designed with children in mind. Instead of plastic and bright coloured toys, little learners explore baskets of shells, pinecones, fabrics and wooden blocks. These calm, natural spaces are carefully created to make children feel at home while sparking their imagination.

Paisley Orchard-Brown, Head of Early Years, explains how this unique approach supports learning.

What makes your EYFS provision stand out?

Our classrooms are warm, homely spaces where children feel settled. Natural objects encourage open-ended play. A handful of beans might become treasure, while wooden blocks transform into castles. This freedom allows children to experiment, imagine and create.

How does this benefit children’s development?

Learning through play builds more than academic skills. It nurtures problem-solving, resilience and confidence. One parent shared how their child proudly made “herbal soup” with dried leaves and lentils; a playful task that wove in creativity, communication and early maths. That joy of discovery is what we want every child to experience.

Is your approach based on a particular philosophy?

We are inspired by The Curiosity Approach™, which blends Montessori, Reggio Emilia, Steiner and Te Whāriki. It’s about creating awe and wonder in everyday learning, ensuring children leave school excited, curious and ready for the future.

At Smart Vision School, Early Years is not just the first step in education. It is where confidence, creativity and a love of learning truly begin. Smart Vision School is now a part of International Schools Partnership (ISP), a global group with over 100 schools in over 25 different countries.

For more information, visit: Smart Vision School.