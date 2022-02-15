Creating Positive Synergies

Fatma Nilgun Emrem , President, Turkish Business Council Dubai and Northern Emirates

The Turkish Business Council is committed to playing a pivotal role in helping navigate business opportunities through collaboration and cooperation between Türkiye and the UAE

The Turkish Business Council (TBC) was established 2004 under the umbrella of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Emirate of Dubai. It is a non-profit organisation based in the UAE, as the official representative, formed to support and connect a growing network of Turkish businesses, thus creating a platform for a flourishing global business community.

The mission of the TBC is to ultimately strengthen trade and investment ties between Türkiye and the UAE, bringing together new opportunities for the mutual success of both nations. TBC is keen to encourage and cultivate dialogue between companies and business entities, supporting investors and professionals alike who are looking to enter the UAE market for commerce as well as seeking new collaborative opportunities for existing Turkish businesses trading in the UAE. Through TBC, companies are provided with a platform to establish with an objective to bring new or unique products and services from Türkiye to the UAE.

The key objectives of TBC are to promote Turkish products and services, by supporting businesses and start-ups and also creating awareness through events attended by relevant delegations or government officials visiting the UAE. In addition, TBC’s commitment is to play a pivotal role not only to navigate business but also to embrace the network through collaboration and interconnect the council members. The members are equally committed with a sense of civic duty and social responsibility to extend assistance to Turkish citizens and other nationalities wishing to work together in trade.

In order to achieve and maintain a strong presence aimed to support initiatives, TBC actively promotes engagement through a calendar of planned events, which take place throughout the year. The events provide key members sponsorship opportunities to share and showcase their latest products or services, and to socially engage — providing an opportunity for new members and potential new members to network.

This interaction between members and non-members creates positive synergies amongst participants attending the fruitful business events, which are also co-ordinated as joint events with other business councils, providing more collaborative sessions. Collaboration with other business councils connects global communities, which further enhances the relationships between nationalities. These events are often attended by key delegations and stakeholders from Türkiye to gain insights, wider views and thus, position further new opportunities from the country.

Whilst the Turkish business community is at the heart of Turkish Business Council’s focus, there is no limit to creativity and inclusion when it comes to events and celebrations such as the annual Anniversary of Republic Day of Turkey —which welcomes everyone including families.

To join the TBC, a variety of membership tiers are offered, providing flexibility and choice to businesses of all shapes and sizes, start-ups, SMES and multinationals. By participating and engaging with TBC, our members benefit from many facilities such as access to a unique network and business contacts, a printed copy of members directory, private seminars and conferences, membership discounts through ‘TBC Membership Card’, regional updates and online newsletters, and social and business gatherings to name a few.

Contact Us:

DMCC Business Center Gold Tower CIuster, JLT/Dubai U.A.E.

+971 54 444 82 20

+971 54 444 82 21

tbcdubai@tbcdubai.org

www.tbcdubai.org