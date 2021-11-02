Creating endless opportunities

Basma Ashry Head of Revenue Business Incorporation Zone accentuates the steps in kick-starting the perfect entrepreneurial journey

By Kushmita Bose Published: Tue 2 Nov 2021, 12:18 PM

Please tell us about your background and your professional journey.

My journey started in the banking industry and then telecommunication, but I always had an aspiration to help people with their businesses in any way possible. One of my motivating factors to be in this field is to assist people in successfully setting up their business, the happiness lies in being a catalyst in their entrepreneurial journey. I have been with Business Incorporation Zone (BIZ) for the last three years and have assisted multiple clients across our portfolio of services and growing the company revenue over three times in the past year.

Kindly take us through your core area of business and services?

We help people with business setup/company formation in the UAE. We have helped aspiring business owners and entrepreneurs fuel their business idea with passion and determination to make them a reality. We offer Dubai mainland and multiple free zone licences across our portfolio. We also provide personalised packages to serve clients according to their needs. With an increase in demand for business support services, we also have a dedicated concierge department, which includes VAT registration, corporate bank account opening, website development, etc.

What is the competitive edge you have, and how do you stand out?

When you talk about the future of our business, it’s all about zero distance and growing closer to our customers and owners. We reinvent our future every day by listening to them about their wants and needs. I see us continuing to grow our operations and diversifying our supply chain so we can be even more nimble and reactive to the market. That’s a differentiator for us.

The UAE has taken great strides in technological advances. How has your company used technology to stay ahead with the rapid changes in the technological scene here?

The success of every economy relies upon the success of its SMEs and the UAE’s strong focus on innovational entrepreneurship has helped boost its appeal as an attractive start-up hub. Dubai has a huge head start in a lot of ways for technological start-ups due to a very supportive political climate, a young and tech-savvy population, the ability to draw top talent, etc. The pandemic dramatically impacted SMEs and they now need support.

Our focus is to improve our customer experience by staying updated with the latest process and implementing them for our team so that the customer journey becomes hassle-free. We have developed an internal ticketing system, which simplifies the process for our teams to deliver superior customer satisfaction. We are proud to assist budding entrepreneurs throughout the region in their journeys. Our concierge services are available to support businesses with challenges such as shareholder agreement, VAT and accounting services, co-working spaces etc. Refreshing our approach has also helped us to review the way we help our clients and increase the productivity of our team, which leads to growth.

2020 has been tough for most businesses and individuals. What strategies or policies have you adopted to cope with the situation and assist those who have suffered due to the pandemic?

The pandemic has led to sweeping changes and disruptions in nearly every aspect of daily life. The uncertainty of the pandemic has made BIZ give a larger emphasis on being empathetic with our team members and clients. We continued our operations keeping in mind that the partnership with our staff will lead to loyalty and feel that they have a larger responsibility. Having a safe, supportive, and engaging work environment is a goal for our organisation.

Over the last year, we’ve embraced a transformative new mindset promoting a winning mentality, pursuing zero distance with our owners, and empowering every employee to have an entrepreneurial spirit. We’ve helped thousands of men and women reach the goals that they set for themselves.

For us, it is not only about business growth it’s about quality. It is about happy customers and happy team members. The ability to deliver reliable service to our valuable business partners through different seasons and times whilst continuously innovating, investing, and implementing the latest technologies and equipment.

Can you name some of your key milestones and achievements?

We were able to onboard close to 4,000 clients over the past year and we are confident to overachieve our set targets. In 2020, we were awarded a certificate of appreciation from the Department of Economic Development (DED) and the top ten most promising business providers in 2019 by Corporate Business Service Provided. With the launch of Expo 2020 Dubai, we look forward to achieving greater heights.

Any message for the upcoming generation or budding entrepreneurs?

Our advice to budding entrepreneurs is to take care of the customer first, make a great product, and the profits will follow. Leveraging the time you have is one of the most fundamental strategies for success and increased productivity. Make time for yourself to learn things so you are armed with a strong skillset. Upskilling in these times has become essential to growth and stability.