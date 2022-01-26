Creating Dynamic Transformations

Prof. Dr. Manikrao Salunkhe,Vice Chancellor,Bharati Vidyapeeth(Deemed to be University)

Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University) is helping students pursue training and research in a world-class conducive environment

Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), Pune, is one of the most prestigious universities in India. Established by Dr. Patangraoji Kadam Saheb in 1964 with a vision of ‘Social Transformation Through Dynamic Education’, the university is one of the largest multi-campus, multi-disciplinary institutions of higher education in India and has emerged as a most preferred educational destination by many students from India and abroad due to its academic excellence.

The university is multi-disciplinary in nature and offers various programmes through its 29 constituent units spread over eight campuses in India including Pune, New Delhi, and Navi Mumbai. "Few cities in India offer the kind of facilities to students that Pune has”, explained Prof. Dr. Shivajirao Kadam, Chancellor, Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University). The programmes are offered under wide range of disciplines that include medicine, dentistry, ayurveda, homeopathy, nursing, pharmacy, physiotherapy, law, biotechnology, engineering, management, hotel management & catering technology, environment science, architecture and physical education. He further added: “We offer programmes ranging from pre-primary to Ph.D. and have about 1,50,000 students enrolled across various schools and colleges.”

Dr. Vishwajit Kadam, Secretary, Bharati Vidyapeeth, Pro Vice Chancellor,Bharati Vidyapeeth(Deemed to be University)

Dr. Vishwajeet Kadam, Secretary, Bharati Vidyapeeth believes that the academic pursuit including training and research can be efficiently and effectively carried out only in a conducive environment. It is noteworthy to mention that the campuses of Bharati Vidyapeeth are equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructural and academic facilities.

Responding to the question of how the university managed the second wave of the pandemic, Dr. Kirti Mahajan, Director, International Students’ Centre, Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), mentioned that after the second wave, though the classes were started to some extent, the university conducted learning sessions through online mode and remained largely less affected due to the pandemic situation. The study resources are shared with the students online and faculty members have been available to the students for clearing their doubts etc. Use of learning management systems, social media platform has been effectively used in the process.

Prof. Dr. Shivajirao Kadam, Chancellor,Bharati Vidyapeeth(Deemed to be University)

Speaking about the motivations of the teachers to maintain high standards, she went on to say that the University provides a conducive atmosphere for professional learning and development, initiatives to undertake research and studies in the field/domain of the choice of the teachers and provides the teachers with the best of technology and equipment resources, required for academic growth and excellence. As a result, teachers have shown to perform their roles and responsibilities in the same way as entrepreneurs perform to achieve their stated vision and mission.

Shedding light on the importance of Pune as a hub for educational values and the educational curriculum being pursued at the university in its pursuit for academic excellence, Prof. Dr. Manikrao Salunkhe, Vice Chancellor, Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), said: “Pune and the state of Maharashtra has maintained the quality of education. Many higher education institutions from Pune and Maharashtra feature among the best in the country and are the favorite choice of educational destination for many overseas students, due to high academic fervor and its cosmopolitan environment that encourages students to undertake their professional pursuits.” He added that quality has been integral in all the academic processes and the university constantly raises the standard threshold to better itself. The university is committed to fostering culture of research excellence, high engagement with stakeholders and focus on skill training embedded programmes. It is in fact, due to the rigorous focus on quality, that the university has been accredited and reaccredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council with prestigious ‘A+’ grade. Furthermore, the university has been consistently ranked among the ‘Top 100 universities’ in the last three consecutive years at the national level by National Institutional Ranking Framework and has been granted Category-I status by the University Grants Commission, Government of India. The degrees and the diplomas which the university awards have the approval of the Government of India, UGC, and the concerned statutory councils. The university is a member of the Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi as well as Association of Commonwealth Universities, London.

Shedding more light on the curriculum pursued by the university, Dr. Mahajan said: The curriculum of the various programmes offered by Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University) features scientific foundational learning integrated with hands-on, in-depth practical training and with opportunities to create impact during the programme tenure.

Dr. Kirti Mahajan, Director,International Students’ Centre,Bharati Vidyapeeth(Deemed to be University)

Dr. Mahajan, said: “We have established an international student centre-single window — to extend all possible help to foreign students to guide and support them in the matter of eligibility to different programmes and personal counselling.” Moreover, the university has prepared an informative website (bvuniversity.edu.in), which can help students and parents to get a firsthand look at the campuses and facilities.

The consistent expansion of its strengths, innovative concepts, focus on quality education processes has contributed significantly to the success of Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University).