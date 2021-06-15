Creating brighter future

The UAE's school education landscape provides for all types of learners

When parents look for an institution for their children, only the best will do. With enrolments for the new academic year opening up, parents are on the lookout for the right school for their child. They want to ensure their child is receiving all-around education that can be utilised not only in higher education but also in the work atmosphere. One of the first things that parents should vet is the curriculum that they plan to enrol their child in. There are several curriculums in the UAE to choose from depending on parents' priority. Three of the most popular are the British, American and International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculums.

National Curriculum of England

Broad and balanced: Schools under the British curriculum offer a wide spectrum of subject choices. As children progress science, technology, humanities and arts subjects are also introduced as multidisciplinary topics and integrated into school projects.

Dubai Heights Academy recently collaborated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for a new project-based curriculum for middle school students called 'Inclusive AI Literacy'. The programme will focus on artificial intelligence and prepare students to learn to take control of AI technologies.



Students' development: Students are encouraged to focus on subjects they enjoy and excel at while receiving support in those that prove difficult. Rather than memorisation, understanding and real-life application of education are valued.



The Sheffield Private School enables students to reach far beyond the curriculum, enabling them to become young adults who are good listeners and consider others' perspectives and then form their own opinions and voice them.



Scholars International Academy's curriculum is delivered through a thematic approach with discrete subject lessons where appropriate. This allows children to study in contexts that are meaningful while making significant connections across different areas of learning.

Education beyond the classroom: The spirit of competition and camaraderie is also a strong feature of British schools. Students are also encouraged to develop skills in debating, discussing, questioning and problem-solving, which are important skills that will help greatly when they enter university and, eventually, the workplace.

Deira Private School's programme is focused on building positive character and a strong foundation for its students. The school believes that character education helps students become conscious, committed and competent in doing the right thing.

American curriculum

In the true spirit of individuality, the American system allows schools to have their own take on it. Students also have the opportunity to pick the subjects they are most interested in, without a pre-determined set.

Liwa International School - Al Mushrif provides an exceptional American education that inspires students to be self-disciplined, internationally-minded and independent life-long learners.

The American School of Creative Science and International School of Creative Science, seamlessly merge the UAE's Ministry of education curriculum of Arabic, Islamic, social studies and moral education, with US Common Core Standards and UK's National Curriculum, respectively.

International Baccalaureate (IB)

IB students develop strong academic, social and emotional characteristics. The key to an IB education is the independence of the student. They are encouraged to think critically and solve complex problems, drive their own learning, and are more culturally aware, enabling them to engage with people in an increasingly globalised, rapidly changing world.

At Emirates National Schools (ENS), every student is taught to take responsibility for their education, be self-motivated and eager to learn. ENS encourages them to make choices that nourish their learning and meet their educational needs.