Creating a Legacy of Change

Indus Hospital & Health Network’s youth ambassador programme recognises the power within the youngsters

Volunteering is the backbone of every civil society; it is the fundamentals of humanity and a collective pursuit to aspire for peace, freedom, equality, justice, and social alleviation. Acts of goodwill and kindness are embedded in every child’s nurturing process by their guardians to teach them to help others and harmoniously co-exist with people from different backgrounds. Volunteering as a group strengthens human values of community, connection, generosity and drives individuals to realise their full human potential at a young age.

A study by the United Nations stated that globally around one billion people are active volunteers in different parts of the world. Furthermore, it is estimated that one in three young people report that they are actively volunteering for different social causes at various online and offline platforms. This means that nearly 600 million youth is involved in this humanitarian work at different points in their youth. This significant participation of young people has coined the term ‘Youth Philanthropy,’ which includes all approaches illustrating the impulse of young people to help and support their communities through involvement in a variety of activities. As for Pakistan, it is one of the youngest countries in the world with around 64 per cent of the population under the age of 29, out of which 30 per cent are 15 years and above.

Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN) is one of the first organisations in Pakistan to recognise the power, which lies within the Pakistani youth and aims to channel their vitality in useful activities rather than letting it go astray. IHHN is one of the largest healthcare networks in Pakistan, which provides quality healthcare free of cost, to every Pakistani that sets foot through its doors, indiscriminately. To highlight the transformational power of the youth, the Network has launched a unique youth ambassador programme — ‘IBelieve’, which polishes the youth to be drivers in change in the society. This programme is based on the trust and belief that the youth will create opportunities and continue to revolutionise the health landscape of Pakistan.

IBelieve gives the youth a unique platform to unleash their energies and power to shape the society they live in. Youth volunteers work closely with patients, becoming a part of their journey by creating awareness and fundraising to cover their treatment costs. They learn to become resourceful, develop leadership qualities and problem-solving skills, and network with people from diverse backgrounds. Not only do they get the opportunity to help save the lives of thousands of patients but also become active agents of change by helping build a healthier and safer world for the generations to come.

IBelieve emulates the true nature of IHHN and stands for being non-discriminatory; however, it is exclusive only to those who outshine in their passion and ambition to create a positive social impact. Since its launch on August 12, 2020, commemorating International Youth Day, ‘IBelieve’ has engaged more than 400 active volunteers from Pakistan, Canada, USA, UK and UAE. The programme prides itself on recruiting young volunteers living in the Pakistani diaspora because kindness knows no limits and goes beyond borders. A group of enthusiastic young philanthropists from the UAE are the true embodiment of this statement.

An inspirational set of 20 Pakistani students between the ages of 13-18 years took the initiative to further IHHN’s noble cause of free and quality healthcare for all and fight alongside our childhood cancer patients. The group came together to utilise their resources and raise funds for the Pediatric Oncology Unit at The Indus Hospital, Korangi Campus in Karachi, one of the largest oncology units in Pakistan. Students galvanised their social circles, friends, and families to raise awareness about the work of IHHN. They started a campaign to raise funds for the childhood cancer programme on YALLAGIVE, (IACAD Permit No. 3754), a crowdfunding application to help their fellow countrymen back at home. Thus, with the support of students and their families, an ambitious target was achieved in only a span of three months and saved innocent lives fighting with cancer in Pakistan.

The achievement of their monetary target is just a mere example of the philanthropic zeal that drives our volunteers, who overcome physical limitations and strive to eradicate poverty and take away the burden from families trying to find quality healthcare for their loved ones. This programme built a connection between these passionate students with childhood cancer patients by showing them the impact of their work and legacy, which will serve as a blueprint and inspiration for others to follow. IBelieve’s dedicated volunteers have created a huge difference in this unequal world with their efforts. They’ve given a chance of life to someone fighting with cancer, for years. They’ve impacted thousands of lives in Pakistan and neighbouring countries. The efforts of IBelieve’s committed volunteers were acknowledged through personal (certificates) and public (social media) recognition.

The youth living in Pakistan or abroad deserves to be given platforms that not only empowers them but also gives them the ownership of their actions. The Covid-19 pandemic has taught us that we do not exist in silos, and we touch many lives during our time here. Therefore, it should be our informed decision to affect them positively.