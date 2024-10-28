Crafting Tailored Fragrances

Sacheerome team members with its top executives. — supplied photos

Sacheerome, a leading player in the global fragrance and flavour (F&F) industry, is poised for a transformative journey as it sets its sights on Dubai, says an industry veteran.

In an interview, Manoj Arora, managing director and chief perfumer of Sacheerome, sheds light on the company’s strategic vision, the key drivers of consumer trends in the region, and their plans to harness Dubai’s dynamic market for future growth.

Recognising the vibrant and diverse landscape of the Middle East, he said the company has earmarked a substantial investment to establish a robust presence by having R&D, application, evaluation, warehouse in the region over the next few years.

“This strategic move reflects Sacheerome’s commitment to not only expanding its operations but also solidifying its position as a global leader in the niche fragrance and flavour market by 2030.”

In an era where consumer preferences are rapidly evolving, particularly in a multicultural hub like Dubai, Sacheerome aims to leverage local insights and trends to create tailored products that resonate with a discerning clientele. As the fragrance market continues to flourish, driven by a blend of traditional and contemporary influences, the company’s expansion plans signal a significant shift towards innovation and customer-centricity.

Excerpts from the interview:

What factors do you think are driving consumer trends in the Middle East?

Today’s Middle East is a vibrant melting pot of cultures and countries, creating a dynamic and fluid business landscape. This environment presents both exciting challenges and growing opportunities, as consumer trends are evolving and becoming more diversified. The Middle East, recognised as a global hub, boasts well-travelled consumers who are highly informed about international fragrance trends. In fact, they are often more aware of new products than their Western counterparts.

Dubai, once overshadowed by cities like London, Rome, and Paris, has now emerged as a global trendsetter for lifestyle goods and luxury fragrances. The growing confidence in niche fragrances, along with the region’s expanding global reach, is driving significant changes in consumer preferences.

What advantages does Sacheerome gain by having R&D in Dubai?

We already have a robust R&D setup in India, equipped with state-of-the-art robotic manufacturing. Establishing an additional R&D, application, evaluation, and warehouse center in Dubai will enhance our creativity, help us cater to local aspirations, and significantly speed up delivery times.

Manufacturing in India provides a cost advantage due to the availability of abundant natural and synthetic ingredients, as well as much lower operational costs compared to Western countries. Dubai, however, offers strategic proximity to key markets, allowing us to respond swiftly to regional demands and create customised solutions for local consumers.

Could you provide insights into your expansion plans for the UAE and how they fit into your business strategy?

Our goal is to expand globally, with the Middle East and the Far East being key initial focus areas. We have earmarked a substantial investment to establish a robust presence by having R&D, Application, Evaluation, Warehouse in the Middle East region over the next few years. This move will allow us to create products tailored for local and global markets, particularly in Africa and the West, while improving logistics and fostering creativity. By collaborating with local stockists and distributors, we aim to reach a broad network of customers across the GCC. Our dedicated sales team is working closely with key clients and startups, with a target to achieve 10X growth in the fragrance and flavour business in the UAE over the next few years. Sacheerome recently participated at the World Perfumery Congress (WPC) in Geneva. What key takeaways did you gain from the event? Our participation in the congress has been ongoing for several years. At the 2024 WPC in Geneva, we showcased innovative fragrance solutions, such as Sach/Natura, Sach/Maxicap, Sach/Odocon, and Sach/Veda, which incorporates Ayurvedic wellness benefits. Our presentations were well received by global perfumers and industry experts, who recognized the value of our advanced technologies and creative capabilities. The Gulf has a diverse consumer base. How do you foresee the market evolving in the fragrance and flavours sector by 2025 and 2030? The GCC market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.90 per cent, reaching $48.37 billion by 2032. The Middle East fragrances market, valued at $3.76 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.50 per cent, reaching $7.21 billion by 2032. Consumers in the region are increasingly shifting from traditional, intense fragrances to internationally influenced, milder scents. Oud and Natural Agarwood from Assam, Jasmine and Tuberose from India, and Rose from Bulgaria and Turkey are now among the most popular choices. As the region continues to evolve as a global hub, perfume enthusiasts are leaning toward fragrances that blend both local and international influences. What key lessons have you gained throughout your organisation’s journey that will be valuable as you expand into the Gulf region? Middle Eastern consumers have substantial purchasing power and are willing to invest in high-quality, niche products. Unique Indian perfume notes are gaining traction globally, and our existing automated manufacturing facilities have equipped us to meet global production standards. Our dual approach, with facilities in both India and the UAE, will allow us to create locally tailored products while maintaining cost competitiveness. This strategy will provide us with an edge over European and global manufacturers. What are Sacheerome’s key export markets, and what does Vision 2030 look like for the company?

In addition to our strong Indian customer base, we collaborate with a wide range of international businesses. We plan to expand our operations in the Far East, Africa, and the USA to ensure our reach across global markets. By 2030, we aim to become a significant global player in the fragrance and flavors industry, bringing joy and inspiration through our products. Our vision is to establish a lasting presence in key markets, driven by our passion for creativity and innovation. Dubai, as our second home, will play a central role in this ambitious journey.