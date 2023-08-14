Crafting Fashion With A Purpose

Discover the exquisite fashion world of Huma Adnan, where mindful and meaningful designs come to life, showcasing the craftsmanship of artisans from Hunza, Pakistan, and resilient refugees from Afghanistan

By Ghazalatikki Zaman and Tabassum Vally Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 3:05 PM

As a designer, Huma Adnan caters to individuals who value mindful and meaningful fashion. Adnan’s creation focuses on designing pieces that look beautiful and also carry a voice and a message. The two most popular items that garner interest from people for her creation are the work of artisans from the Hunza region in Pakistan and the work of refugees from Afghanistan. The Hunza region is renowned for its skilled artisans who create exquisite handcrafted items, such as intricate textiles and jewellery. On the other hand, the Afghan refugees’ despite all hardships continue to produce priceless valuable pieces.

“Dubai’s multicultural and inclusive environment has nurtured my passion for exploring and celebrating diverse cultures, and it continues to shape my creative vision as a designer. I am grateful for the invaluable experiences I gained during my stay in Dubai, which have enriched my work and deepened my appreciation for the world’s diverse artistic traditions,” says Adnan.

Adnan is an inspirational icon in the world of fashion. A spiritual wanderer by nature, Adnan has a keen eye for all things beautiful and it is her passion that has taken her across borders in pursuit of traditional textiles and jewellery. Adnan’s keen interest in preserving heritage and culture has led her to bring to the world, the fine rustic colours of places like Hunza and Afghanistan.

As a designer Adnan’s desire to work with artisans from lesser-known territories stems from a combination of her passion and a desire to support more marginalised communities.

Adnan believes that though there is a market for ethnic traditional textiles in the modern world, the market size and demand can vary, based on several factors. While there is a constant appreciation for crafts and traditional textiles, it is essential to understand that the market for them may be limited compared to more mainstream and contemporary fashion. According to Adnan, the key to successfully catering to this market lies in striking a balance between tradition and modernity. As a designer, she believes that there is immense potential in infusing traditional textiles with modern tastes and contemporary cuts.

“By creatively, blending the richness of ethnic textiles with current fashion trends and silhouettes we can appeal to a broader audience,” she adds.

Preserving ethnic crafts is a cause close to Adnan’s heart, and she believes that fashion and textiles play a crucial role in achieving this goal. As a designer, Adnan has taken bold initiative to promote and support these crafts by providing skill training and capacity building to artisans through workshops and training programs. She strongly believes that it is essential to preserve the traditional techniques passed down through generations. Her commitment to preserve ethnic skills have led her to incorporate these techniques into modern designs to keep the heritage alive and relevant.

Adnan has the privilege of working closely with artisans from Pakistan and Afghanistan. Adnan has observed that their skills are influenced by their unique lived realities and contexts. She feels that it is essential to recognise and respect the difference in their life experiences as it significantly impacts their crafts and skill sets.

Artisans from Pakistan bring a wealth of cultural heritage and traditional knowledge to their craft. They have a rich history of creating intricate textiles, exquisite embroidery, and delicate jewellery, which reflects the diversity and depth of their creative skills. Their craft often reflects the cultural influences and artistic traditions passed down through generations.

On the other hand, despite hardships and adversities, the artisans from Afghanistan continue to exhibit exceptional resilience and determination in their work. Their craft reflects a blend of Afghan cultural identity and the ability to adapt and innovate despite difficult circumstances.

“Both sets of artisans are exceptionally talented, quick learners, and thorough at their jobs. They possess a strong sense of craftsmanship and attention to detail that is evident in their creations. Their passion for their work shines through, and they take immense pride in preserving their cultural heritage,” states Adnan.

Embracing fairtrade and ethical practices, Adnan ensures that the artisans receive fair compensation, which hence empowers them to continue their craft. By collaborating with retail stores, fashion shows, and online platforms, Adnan has provided them with accessibility to markets where they can promote ethnic crafts to a wider audience, raising awareness about their cultural significance.

Adnan is also deeply inspired by the Bedouin craft and their traditional Bedouin way of covering themselves, as well as the exquisite jewellery that reflects the rich heritage of the UAE.

Adnan’s flair for colours is seen in her line of clothing fnkasia. Her skill at intertwining traditional and modern designs has led her to create masterpieces which have sought appreciation in many countries.

Adnan has spoken of her work at one of the most prestigious events held in Paris, the ‘WHO’s Next League’ fashion event, a prestigious platform for representing Pakistan.

“Representing Pakistan at such a renowned fashion event was a big privilege and an opportunity to showcase the beauty of craft stories,” informs Adnan.

Craft stories are an integral part of Adnan’s creation. Through this initiative, talented artisans are trained and paid to create exquisite jewellery pieces that carry stories of labour, love, loss and survival. These pieces also preserve cultural elements, celebrating the historical significance of different regions.

Huma had the opportunity to carry and showcase the exquisite jewellery pieces, along with the stories of these resilient artisans to Paris. By showcasing their work on an international stage, Adnan aimed to give a voice to those whose voice often goes unheard.

Being invited as a guest speaker at the ‘Inclusion of Women in Creation’ panel in collaboration with the Federation Francaise du Pretty a Porter Feminine, was a significant moment for Adnan.

“I shared the inspiring journey of these women, emphasising the power of art as a form of expression and healing. This event allowed me to create an incredible milestone for Pakistan, contributing to the representation and recognition of our country’s creative talents on the global stage.”

In addition to this Huma also had the opportunity to helm the ‘Compassionate Jewellery,’ workshop at the prestigious Victoria and Albert Museum in London. The event that took place in June 2023 was a unique occasion that invited participants of all skill levels to come together and explore their creativity while expressing compassion through the art of crafting exquisite jewellery pieces. During the workshop, participants delved into the process of creating jewellery, learning various techniques and skills that are essential in the craft. Through their designs, participants were encouraged to express compassion and tell stories that are close to their hearts.

Additionally, working in collaboration with the UNHCR has been a deeply fulfilling experience for Adnan. At an event held in Islamabad, Adnan was applauded for giving a voice to the unheard refugee artisans.

“Living in Dubai opened up a window to countries and cultures that I might not have explored otherwise. I was exposed to the arts and crafts of Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, and many other indigenous communities that had a profound impact on my creative journey as a designer. Amongst the experiences that left a lasting impression on me was witnessing the enterprising spirit of women in hijab. They demonstrated remarkable strength and determination, breaking barriers and succeeding in various fields,” she concludes.