Crafting Aromatic Memories

The iconic perfume brand looks to build on its impressive seven-decade journey by showcasing its products at Beautyworld Middle East 2022

Published: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 11:40 AM Last updated: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 11:42 AM

The region’s largest international trade fair for the beauty industry, Beautyworld Middle East, has remained the go-to trade show for an incredible 25 years, and is all set to reassert its dominance this year. The stage is set for the 26th year, where leading international, regional and local exhibitors will present new products, trailblazing trends and sparkling innovations.

Being the most influential trade show of its kind, Beautyworld Middle East welcomes large number of attendees from all segments of the industry, including buyers/dealers, distributors, manufacturers, hotel/spa developers, retailers/wholesalers, consultants/trainers, importers/exporters, cosmetologists, beauty and hair professionals, trade associations, governments agencies, and media.

Now in its 26th year, Beautyworld Middle East 2022 is the region’s largest global trade fair for the beauty industry, attracting more than 30,000 visitors from over 100 countries.

Ajmal Perfumes is taking part for the very first time at Beautyworld Middle East 2022 —a matter of great pride for the brand.

Ajmal Perfumes has a kiosk at Booth Number 2H12 (within the fragrance compounds and finished fragrance section) at the Dubai World Trade Centre — which will be open until November 2, between 10 am to 6 pm.

Beautyworld Middle East 2022 represents a fantastic opportunity to showcase Ajmal Perfume’s legacy of over 70 years, across an exciting range of both oriental and western fragrances, peerless Agarwood, signature Dahn Al Oudh, besides a lot more.

Ajmal Perfumes possesses unparalleled strengths — especially since they are one of the world’s very few ‘Grower-Manufacturer-Retailer’ brands. In other words, it epitomises the term ‘Farm to Fragrance’. Thus, their journey is best expressed at Beautyworld Middle East 2022.

Abdulla Ajmal, Deputy COO of Ajmal Perfumes

Speaking about this, Abdulla Ajmal, Deputy COO of Ajmal Perfumes had this to say: “Ajmal Perfume’s brand philosophy is ‘Crafting Memories’ — so we expect to craft and leave behind indelible memories for all. And with Ajmal Perfumes available across 50 countries and spreading our whiff across more corners of the globe, we are positioning ourselves as a ‘Global Essence’, which makes Beautyworld 2022 important for us.”

The brand’s focus will be on the vision of Ajmal Perfumes as a ‘Global Essence’, with strong representation for their UAE Sales Team, their International Exports Division and their Travel Retail Division.

Ajmal Perfumes has always been a pioneer in setting trends in the Middle East. The global market for perfumery is projected to grow from $31 billion in 2021 to around $44 billion in 2028, representing a cumulative average growth rate (CAGR) of five per cent in the 2021-2028 period.

What is important to note, however, is the post-pandemic effect on the overall market, and thus, on the trends for today and the future. Even the packaging of fragrances will be critical — especially brands that use recyclable, post-consumer materials, including refillable bottles. Another interesting trend being witnessed is that post-Covid-19, consumers are thinking more about scents and their sense of smell — meaning they are predisposed towards fragrances that promote feelings of calm or clarity.

Which goes well with Ajmal Perfume’s promise, since they are a very eco-conscious brand that is rooted in afforestation and giving back to mother nature, and believe in strengthening their purpose in the years to come.

Youth has been at the focal point for Ajmal Perfume for almost a decade. With Qafiya, the brand launched an initiative from 2016 that embraces fragrances that are co-created by the Khaleeji youth, for the Khaleeji youth and of the Khaleeji youth. Qafiya has seen launches in the UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and now in Qatar to commemorate the Fifa World Cup 2022. Collaboration, pride and community spirit — especially with modern consumers is at the very heart of Ajmal Perfume’s essence. In the end, the perfume brand prefers to keep it simple. ‘Traditional roots, modern routes’ is their clear foray.